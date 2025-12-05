BCS computer rankings reveal a very different CFP Top 15 — Notre Dame safe, Oklahoma out

2025 Big 12 Football Media Days | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Oklahoma vs. BYU: What the BCS Rankings Reveal

Another eye-catching discrepancy involves the Sooners. Oklahoma currently sits comfortably as the No. 8 seed in the committee’s bracket. But the computers paint a very different picture.

If the rankings were determined strictly by the BCS metrics — and numbers don’t lie — then Boomer Sooner and the Ruffnecks would be out of the playoff with a No. 11 ranking.

In their place would be 11-1 BYU. The computers adore Cosmo and the Cougars, placing BYU ninth overall — and as high as No. 3 in Anderson & Hester, Colley Matrix, and Wolfe’s formulas.

With a No. 9 computer average, BYU likely would’ve been in the playoff regardless of the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas Tech. Instead, the committee has the Cougars sitting at No. 11. In other words, it’s must-win time for Cosmo and company this Saturday.