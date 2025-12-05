BCS computer rankings reveal a very different CFP Top 15 — Notre Dame safe, Oklahoma out

Ohio State v Michigan | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

Ohio State vs. Indiana: BCS Computers Agree on Big Ten’s Elite

Finally, one thing seems unanimous — whether judged by the committee, the computers, or the traditional polls (AP and Coaches): Ohio State and Indiana are the top two teams in the country.

Come Saturday night, everything is on the line between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers: the Big Ten crown, the No. 1 seed in the CFP, and perhaps even the Heisman Trophy, with Julian Sayin (OSU) and Fernando Mendoza (IND) battling for the sport’s most iconic award.