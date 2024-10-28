Beating Vanderbilt on the road is the best win for Texas going into November
Going into November who would have ever thought that beating Vanderbilt in Nashville would be their best win of the season?
That is the joy of this college football season that has seen the Commodores ascend from the SEC basement to both Michigan and Oklahoma not being near the level most expected this season. Since Diego Pavia led his team to the big win over Alabama they have been a team on fire and for the Longhorns to go in their place and get a win is a great thing. The Longhorns were humbled at home against Georgia and this was a gritty win in Nashville.
Texas overcame two interceptions of their own and the defense did a great job containing Pavia, holding him to under 200 yards passing and under 70 yards on the ground. There still seems to be a feeling that the Longhorns are soft and this win does a lot to quiet that opinion. Now they turn to November where they will probably be a favorite in every game, and the last game of the season has huge SEC Conference Championship game and playoff implications.
We knew going into the season the renewed rivalry game between Texas and Texas A&M was going to be huge, but as of now it may be the biggest one in the heated rivalry. Florida in Austin and going to Fayetteville to face the Hogs will both be a little tricky for Sark's team, but I would be shocked if they slipped up before that November 30th blockbuster in College Station.
The move to the 12 team playoff has allowed breathing room after even a conference loss and in Texas' case even if they lost to Texas A&M at the end of the season aren't even necessarily eliminated from playoff contention. The team that beat Vanderbilt on Saturday is one that go a long way in the playoff field and may be one of the most dangerous teams in contention.