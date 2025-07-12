Beau Pribula's story highlights everything that is wrong with the transfer portal

While there are reasons the transfer portal has been great for College Football, there are also some really terrible downsides. During every transfer portal cycle, rumors run rampant that players were tampered with and lured into the transfer portal. Pairing the transfer portal and NIL together has practically created a version of free agency, which makes it difficult for the Group of 5 schools to build a roster.

The biggest issue with the transfer portal isn't talked about enough, and it revolves around a broken schedule. The transfer portal is scheduled around the school semesters to allow athletes to get in place before the second semester if they transfer in the Winter, or so they're finished classes if they transfer in the Spring.

The schedule becomes a massive issue with the College Football Playoff as the Playoff starts right as the transfer portal opens. Given the pressure to find a program before they find another player, we've seen players sit out the rest of the season in order to focus on finding the school they'll get to play at.

Beau Pribula serves as the biggest example of the flaws with the transfer portal schedule. Pribula served a key role in Penn State's offense but, as quarterback started to fly off of the board, Pribula had next to no choice but to focus on finding his next program, entering the transfer portal before Penn State's season even ended. The Nittany Lions were hurt losing a key piece of their offense, while Beau Pribula got scrutinized for being a victim of the system.

Beau Pribula appeared on "Next Up with Adam" with former Penn State Tight End Adam Breneman, where he spoke about the fact that he practiced on the same day he transferred, speaking to how quickly the transfer portal can move.

“I practiced the day I transferred.”



Beau Pribula opens up on @NextUpWithAdam about the most emotional moment of his career — leaving Penn State before the playoff run.



It wasn’t about chasing NIL. He didn’t plan to leave.



Just a brutal decision in a broken system.



Now, he’s… pic.twitter.com/eOfbnp8JXU — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) July 10, 2025

The issue is that there's no clear fix to this issue that can keep players with their programs until the full season is over. The athletes are student athletes which is why it's so important that they're at their next program before the school schedule moves along. In this expanded 12 Team College Football Playoff era, it has only made it harder to fix this issue as the season runs longer than ever.

The NCAA will need to find a solution to this issue, otherwise it could end up determining who wins the National Championship.

