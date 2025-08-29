Let’s overreact because why not. Missouri’s season opener against Central Arkansas was supposed to be the final chapter in a quarterback battle. Instead, it became the beginning of a new era. Beau Pribula not only took control of the Tigers’ offense looking like he’s been a part of the offense for years but he left no doubt that the starting job belongs to him.

A Breakout Performance

Pribula delivered a dominant all-around performance in Missouri’s 61–6 blowout win. He threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns while completing 23 of 28 passes, an impressive 82% completion rate. That was only one aspect of his game, on the ground he added 65 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. His ability to hurt the defense with both his arm and legs kept Central Arkansas off-balance all night. He showed how dynamic he can be from the moment he entered the game until he was pulled in the third quarter.

Pribula’s impact went beyond the stat sheet. He was decisive, poised, and efficient, consistently putting the offense in rhythm and making good decisions in every phase of the game. He was in attack mode early and often. Guys gravitated to him and he operated the offense like a seasoned vet.

Taking Advantage of the Opportunity

The game took a dramatic turn early when fellow quarterback Sam Horn, Pribula’s competition for the starting quarterback spot, suffered an unfortunate knee injury on the very first play. Pribula stepped in and never looked back. Nobody ever likes seeing injuries but it’s part of the game. We’ve seen legends be born when unfortunate injuries occur and other guys finally get their opportunity, aka Tom Brady. Pribula seized the moment with confidence and control.

He led the Tigers to touchdowns on nearly every drive he commanded, including back-to-back 99-yard scoring marches. His 49-yard deep touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquis Johnson set the tone early and that was his first play since entering the game. He rode that momentum all the way from start to finish and he followed that with sustained drives that showcased his ability to command the full playbook.

Nothing is better when a kid waits his turn for playing time and then when he finally gets his chance, he delivers. He sat at Penn State behind Drew Allar for the last 2 seasons and did everything the right way for that program. He even wanted to wait until after the CFP to transfer so he was still with the team for that run but the rules weren't in his favor for that decision. This is a prime example of the transfer portal working and being used for good.

Coach’s Confidence Confirmed

Drinkwitz had praised Pribula’s work ethic and preparation during the offseason. This was further noted at SEC media days about how his chip on a shoulder mentality carries into his craft and work ethic. That edge seems evident throughout his play on Thursday night.

While the coaching staff had previously viewed both Pribula and Horn as capable starters, it was Pribula’s calm leadership, explosive playmaking, and mistake-free football that separated him.

The New QB1

It’s Beau time! Pribula may have entered the season as a question mark but he left no question after week 1. Four touchdowns, drive execution, and command of the offense sounds like the cherry on top to a well deserved victory for the starting QB gig.

Beau will have plenty of chances to show his same magic against stiffer competition in the upcoming weeks ahead. But after one game, it’s clear he has both the talent and temperament to lead the Tigers moving forward. Missouri football might be on the come up, isn’t that BEAU-tiful.

