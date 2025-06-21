Behind enemy lines: Lane Kiffin's son takes recruiting visit to SEC Rival

The ties between Lane Kiffin and Tuscaloosa run deep, even as he's currently the Head Coach at Ole Miss. After Lane Kiffin was fired on the tarmac by USC, the Head Coach was once again looking for a new job. Nick Saban brought Kiffin into his infamous Coaching Rehab, hiring him to replace Doug Nussmeier as his offensive coordinator. As Alabama's offensive coordinator, Kiffin won a National Championship and 3 SEC Championships putting himself back on the map.

Even though Nick Saban relieved him of his duties during the College Football Playoff for taking a Head Coaching job elsewhere, Lane Kiffin always remained fond of Nick Saban and Alabama. Part of Kiffin's love was the reason that Alabama fans named him as a potential replacement when Nick Saban announced his retirement.

While Lane Kiffin isn't coming back to Tuscaloosa, another member of the Kiffin family could make their way into Crimson and White. Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin spent this weekend at Alabama Football's recruiting camp this weekend.

Knox Kiffin is a member of the 2028 recruiting class as the quarterback at Oxford High, right down the road from Ole Miss. While the 2028 recruiting class isn't ranked yet, Kiffin has already picked up offers from SMU, Arkansas State, East Carolina, and several other programs.

While Knox Kiffin may show interest in playing for Alabama, it's hard to imagine that he'll play for anyone aside from his father. Whether or not Kiffin is interested in playing for Alabama, it is pretty good gamesmanship by Lane Kiffin to send his son to an SEC Rivals camp. Kiffin loves to troll and whether he sent his son there to actually camp or for other reasons whether it's to troll or for some intel, you have to tip your cap to Kiffin.

More Ole Miss Rebels News: