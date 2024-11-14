Being a USC Trojans fan just became even more miserable
It's been a long and painful road for USC Trojans fans, and it's not getting any easier anytime soon.
USC has poured millions into its football program, aiming to build a powerhouse that could dominate both on the field and in recruiting. But, as the Trojans settle into their first season in the Big Ten, the team is stuck in a disappointing rut with a 4-5 record.
To make things worse, across the conference, the Oregon Ducks—longtime rivals—are sitting pretty at the top, ranked No. 1 in the nation and showing exactly what a successful program looks like.
Adding salt to the wound, USC’s troubles aren’t just limited to the scoreboard.
The program was recently slapped with NCAA penalties, including a $50,000 fine and a year of probation for exceeding the allowed number of coaches in 2022 and 2023, reports share. USC had eight analysts performing coaching activities over multiple seasons, pushing them well over the permitted number of countable coaches.
Although head coach Lincoln Riley wasn't directly involved, he was cited for a violation of “head coach responsibility rules,” a major mark against a coach brought in to steer the ship to greatness.
Speaking of Lincoln Riley, many fans are wondering if the solution to USC's woes might be a new coach. Unfortunately, moving on from Riley is no simple feat. His buyout reportedly sits at an eye-watering $88 million, which makes any immediate plans for change pretty unrealistic.
So, unless a donor with incredibly deep pockets decides to step in, Riley and his team are likely here to stay—whether fans like it or not.
With Oregon leading the charge in the Big Ten and USC trailing behind, there’s a bitter sense of irony.
USC left the Pac-12, eager to find better competition and more prestige, yet it’s their old conference-mates who are shining brightest in their new home. And now, as USC heads deeper into a season that many Trojans fans probably want to end, it’s hard to feel optimistic about anything moving forward.