Big 12 Championship: Does Iowa State or Arizona State lock up CFP berth?
The No. 15 Arizona State Sun Devils will play the No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones in a Big 12 conference championship game on Saturday at 12 p.m. in Arlington, Texas.
It is one of the most exciting matchups on the weekend. No one expected both of these programs to have the season they’re having.
The Sun Devils have seen a huge turnaround this season led by coach Kenny Dillingham, who recently earned Coach of the Year honors. He’s only 34 years old. The Sun Devils won three games last season and ten games this season.
As for the Cyclones, it’s their first double-digit season in program history. Cyclones are seeking their first title since 1912.
Sun Devils are 6-1 in a one-score game and rank 21st in the country in third-down efficiency. They’re a tough team to get rid of off the field. Sun Devils are among the most elite teams in terms of third downs.
Sun Devils must use their running game to have an edge in this game. The Cyclones allow an average of 173 rushing yards per game.
Therefore, running back Cam Skattebo must have a strong performance. He’s a tough running back to bring down. The Cyclones will have their work cut out for them.
Skattebo finished the season with 1,397 yards and 17 touchdowns, ranking third in the Big 12 and eighth nationally with 127.1 yards per game.
Iowa State QB Rocco Becht has been a big-time for the Cyclones.
In two seasons with the Cyclones, he has combined for 17 wins. These are considered the best two years for a quarterback in Iowa State’s program history. Becht has thrown over 3,000 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The Cyclones have a talented offense and could win this game if they get on the board early, Becht doesn’t commit turnovers, and receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel can deliver.
Both Higgins and Noel recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards this season.
The winner at AT&T Stadium will be the conference’s only team in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.
Prediction: Arizona State wins 35-30