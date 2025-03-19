Big 12 football championship race is about as clear as it ever has been

Arizona State is already shaping up to be a major contender in the Big 12 next season, but now there’s even more reason to believe the Sun Devils could be the team to beat.

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is officially back to full participation in football drills, and his return gives Arizona State an undeniable edge in the conference race.

Tyson was already one of the most electric receivers in college football last season, and his chemistry with quarterback Sam Leavitt made Arizona State’s offense dangerous. Now, with both players returning, the Sun Devils might just be the early favorites to win the Big 12 in 2025.

Tyson and Leavitt: The Best QB-WR Duo in the Big 12?

Tyson’s production in 2024 spoke for itself—75 receptions, 1,101 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He had five games with over 100 receiving yards, including a dominant performance against Arizona (143 yards and a touchdown) before a collarbone injury ended his season. That injury forced him to miss the Big 12 Championship and Arizona State’s College Football Playoff matchup against Texas, but now he’s back at full strength.

Let's be real here: Arizona State is going to be a problem for opposing defenses. Leavitt already proved he can thrive in this system, and with Tyson back in the fold, the Sun Devils should have the most explosive offense in the conference. Even without Cam Skattebo, there's no reason to believe that Arizona State won't have the best offense in the conference next season.

Is Arizona State vs. BYU the Big 12’s Biggest Matchup?

Looking at the landscape of the Big 12, it’s starting to feel like Arizona State and BYU could be on a collision course for the conference title. While we've already mentioned the returners for Arizona State, you can't forget that BYU is coming off an 11-2 record, returning QB Jake Retzlaff, RB LJ Martin, and WR Chase Roberts. In addition, they'll have one of the best defenses in the conferences.

While there are other teams that will be in the mix, these two stand out as the most complete and experienced squads heading into 2025.

Only time will tell because the Big 12 has been anything but predictable in the past, but it feels like these two teams stand out over the rest.

