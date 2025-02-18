PFF surprises everyone with its Top 10 quarterbacks for the 2025 season

Every year, Pro Football Focus (PFF) drops its rankings of the top returning quarterbacks, and every year, there are a few surprises that get the college football world talking.

The 2025 list is no exception. While some of the names in the top 10 are expected, a few choices—particularly Sam Leavitt and Carson Beck—have raised eyebrows. And let’s be honest: DJ Lagway should probably be higher.

Cade Klubnik Leads the Pack

Clemson fans will be thrilled to see Cade Klubnik sitting at No. 1. After an up-and-down start to his career, he made a massive leap in 2024, finishing with an 87.7 PFF passing grade. Klubnik threw for 36 touchdowns, ranking just behind future NFL draft picks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. With another year in Clemson’s system and a solid supporting cast, he has a real shot at leading the Tigers to the promised land.

Sam Leavitt’s Unexpected Rise

At No. 2, Sam Leavitt’s placement is one of the biggest shockers. The former Michigan State quarterback transferred to Arizona State and led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance. He’s the only Power Four quarterback with 80+ PFF grades as both a passer and a runner, which is impressive. However, jumping all the way to No. 2 after just one breakout season and no Cam Skattebo to pair with him in 2025? That’s bold.

Carson Beck’s High Ranking Despite 2024 Struggles

Carson Beck landing at No. 3 is another surprise. After starting the 2024 season as PFF’s top-ranked quarterback, he had a rough year at Georgia, throwing 20 turnover-worthy plays—the sixth-most in the nation, according to PFF. To his credit, Georgia’s receivers weren’t helping much. Now at Miami, he’s hoping to turn things around, but putting him in the top three despite last season’s struggles feels like a bit of a reach.

DJ Lagway Deserves More Respect

Florida’s DJ Lagway lands at No. 7, and honestly, that seems too low. Sure, he’s young, but his talent is undeniable. He led the Power Four with an 8.8% big-time throw rate, and his deep passing ability is already among the best in college football. Yes, he needs to clean up his footwork and accuracy on shorter throws, but his ceiling is sky-high. If PFF is projecting upside, Lagway should be closer to the top five.

Other Notable Names

Drew Allar (Penn State) at No. 4 – He took the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals and has a cannon for an arm. There’s still room for improvement, but he’s a solid top-five pick.

– He took the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals and has a cannon for an arm. There’s still room for improvement, but he’s a solid top-five pick. Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) at No. 5 – After years as a backup, he finally got his shot and threw for over 4,000 yards. He’s a gunslinger, but turnovers could be an issue.

– After years as a backup, he finally got his shot and threw for over 4,000 yards. He’s a gunslinger, but turnovers could be an issue. Arch Manning (Texas) at No. 6 – He’s only started three games against weak competition, but PFF is clearly betting on his potential.

– He’s only started three games against weak competition, but PFF is clearly betting on his potential. Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt) at No. 8 – The New Mexico State transfer helped lead Vanderbilt to a winning season and a shocking upset over Alabama.

– The New Mexico State transfer helped lead Vanderbilt to a winning season and a shocking upset over Alabama. Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee) at No. 9 – He struggled early in 2024 but improved dramatically in the second half.

– He struggled early in 2024 but improved dramatically in the second half. Kevin Jennings (SMU) at No. 10 – Not even supposed to be SMU’s starter, he led the Mustangs to a College Football Playoff appearance and has a lot of dynamic play-making ability.

