Big shakeup in AP Top 25 for Week 10: Multiple teams dropped from Top 10 without losing
Multiple teams have been dropped out of the top-10 of college football's AP Poll ranking, and they didn't even lose.
The AP Top-25, unveiled each Sunday afternoon following the week's slate of games, is always a point of discussion among college football fans. Though the rankings do not have any bearing on the actual selection of the College Football Playoff, they do typically influence the makeup of how the initial rankings are released.
With the initial College Football Playoff rankings just a little more than a week away from being unveiled, the AP put out their top-25 and it might have come with a few surprises.
LSU, which lost on the road to Texas A&M, had dropped from No. 8 all the way down to No. 16, with the Tigers suffering their second loss. However, a couple of other teams seemingly got the shaft in the poll and, interestingly enough, they didn't even lose on Saturday. As a matter of fact, one they didn't even play.
AP Top 25 for college football Week 10
1. Oregon (8-0)
2. Georgia (7-1)
3. Penn State (7-0)
4. Ohio State (6-1)
5. Miami (8-0)
6. Texas (7-1)
7. Tennessee (6-1)
8. Notre Dame (7-1)
9. BYU (8-0)
10. Texas A&M (7-1)
11. Clemson (6-1)
11. Iowa State (7-0)
13. Indiana (8-0)
14. Alabama (6-2)
15. Boise State (6-1)
16. LSU (6-2)
17. Kansas State (7-1)
18. Pittsburgh (7-0)
19. Ole Miss (6-2)
20. SMU (7-1)
21. Army (7-0)
22. Washington State (7-1)
23. Colorado (6-2)
24. Illinois (6-2)
25. Missouri (6-2)
Both Iowa State and Clemson were dropped from the Top-10, and now they both sit tied at No. 11 in the polls. They were dropped behind BYU, who is undefeated but beat a bad UCF team 37-24 this past weekend, Texas A&M, who beat LSU at home, and Notre Dame who blew out a now unranked Navy team.
Both teams had open dates this weekend.
Notre Dame got the biggest credit in the rankings, jumping four spots for the win over Navy. Texas A&M also jumped four spots, but remains two spots behind the Fighting Irish in the rankings.
It will be interesting to see if the College Football Playoff committee also turns a blind eye to Notre Dame's loss to Northern Illinois and, instead, rewards them for the season-opening win against Texas A&M and then a win against a suspect Navy team the way the AP Poll did.
We'll continue to dive into the meaning of the rankings this week, but it is interesting to see this kind of movement, particularly just one week before the College Football Playoff rankings are set to be revealed.