College football rankings 2024: Projected Top 25 after unpredictable Week 9
Week 9 provided plenty of fireworks as some of the top teams in the nation fought to keep their College Football Playoff dreams alive. The weekend’s action saw pivotal matchups that significantly impacted the SEC, Big Ten, and playoff race as we inch closer to the first reveal of the expanded playoff rankings.
One of the biggest outcomes came out of the SEC, where Texas A&M knocked off LSU, dealing a blow to the Tigers' playoff hopes. Meanwhile, Oregon continued its unbeaten run, and Penn State kept its momentum going as we move into the heart of the season.
Here’s a breakdown of some key games from Week 9 and a look ahead at what the new AP Top 25 might look like.
Notable Games from College Football Week 9
No. 1 Oregon 38, No. 20 Illinois 9
The Ducks rolled over Illinois with a dominant performance, led by their high-powered offense and suffocating defense. Oregon solidified its No. 1 ranking, showcasing why they’re the team to beat as the season progresses.
No. 3 Penn State 28, Wisconsin 13
The Nittany Lions kept their perfect record intact, pulling away from Wisconsin in the second half. Their stout defense continued to shine. The biggest story of this one was the injury to starting QB Drew Allar, who missed the second half.
No. 4 Ohio State 21, Nebraska 17
Ohio State survived a close call against an unranked Nebraska team. The Buckeyes struggled, but they held on late to secure the win and stay in the Big Ten conversation.
No. 6 Miami 36, Florida State 14
In the latest installment of their rivalry, Miami proved too much for Florida State. The Hurricanes controlled the game from start to finish, improving their record to 8-0.
No. 14 Texas A&M 38, No. 8 LSU 23
In one of the biggest games of the week, Texas A&M pulled off a huge win over LSU, overcoming a 17-7 halftime deficit. Backup quarterback Marcel Reed sparked the Aggies’ comeback, and their defense stifled LSU’s offense in the second half. This win should propel Texas A&M up the rankings while dealing a significant blow to LSU’s playoff hopes.
No. 15 Alabama 34, No. 21 Missouri 0
After suffering a tough loss to Tennessee in Week 8, Alabama bounced back in dominant fashion, shutting out Missouri. The Crimson Tide’s defense smothered the Tigers, keeping them from ever finding a rhythm.
Projected AP Top 25 after Week 9
Rank
Team
Record
1
Oregon
8-0
2
Georgia
7-1
3
Penn State
7-0
4
Ohio State
6-1
5
Texas
7-1
6
Miami
8-0
7
Tennessee
6-1
8
Clemson
6-1
9
Texas A&M
6-1
10
Indiana
8-0
11
Notre Dame
7-1
12
Iowa State
7-0
13
BYU
7-0
14
LSU
6-2
15
Alabama
6-2
16
Boise State
6-1
17
Pittsburgh
7-0
18
Ole Miss
6-2
19
SMU
7-1
20
Kansas State
7-1
21
Army
7-0
22
Washington State
6-1** currently still playing
23
Colorado
5-2** currently still playing
24
Illinois
6-2
25
Arkansas
5-3
It will be interesting to see how the bottom of the AP Poll shapes out. South Carolina is the lone team that received a vote outside of the Top-25 that didn't lose this weekend, outside of Washington State, who we moved into our poll, so it's possible the Gamecocks could be ranked.
In the end, we'll have to wait and see what the AP does with this week's poll because there could be some significant movement all the way through from about 7-25.