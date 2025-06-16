Big win for Wisconsin: Former Ole Miss WR commit joins the Badgers

Heading into the Summer, the Wisconsin Badgers found themselves among the programs needing to make a move on the recruiting trail. Luke Fickell's class ranked outside of the Top-40 Nationally and near the bottom of the Big 10 class rankings, which was a reason to be concerned as Fickell looks to get the program back on track.

The month of June has proven to be the boost the Badgers needed on the recruiting trail as commitments started to roll in. As the Badgers have taken their recruiting class from 6 commitments to 12 commitments, the momentum was key in Madison.

Wisconsin reels in former Ole Miss commit Zion Legree

On Sunday Night, the Badgers luck on the recruiting trail continued as Wisconsin landed a commitment from one of the top athletes in the class Zion Legree.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 ATH Zion Legree has Committed to Wisconsin, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 200 ATH from Pensacola, FL was previously Committed to Ole Miss



“Success Is Not Inherited, It’s Earned. I Am God’s Chosen.”https://t.co/9oivL52DPw pic.twitter.com/0nFNqDZO99 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 16, 2025

Legree was committed to Ole Miss before reopening his recruitment but, the Badgers were able to win out in a packed field. The three-star recruit is listed as an athlete but, the Badgers were recruiting Legree as a wide receiver which is where he'll play in Madison.

The Florida Native is a 3-star recruit ranked as the 567th ranked player in the class, the 34th ranked athlete in the class, and the 77th ranked player out of Florida according to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings.

Wisconsin's recruiting class is now up to 13 commitments more than doubling in size during the Month of June. The Badgers recruiting class is starting to take shape but, the Badgers fanbase will now hope to see the program reel in some high profile prospects. To this point, every recruit in the Badgers class is a 3-star recruit but, in order to start competing in the Big 10, the Badgers will need to start reeling in the elite level playmakers.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: