Wait, Bill Belichick coaching college football? That's a fact, as Bill Belichick stunningly turned to North Carolina rather than another run in the NFL.

It’s a once-unthinkable scenario, where an all-time great NFL coach—if not the best to ever do it—is now coaching at a storied but overshadowed football program. It’s not a blue-blood football team. It’s not a perennial juggernaut. It’s not even a recruiting powerhouse.

Frankly, it’s a one-of-a-kind pairing between Belichick and a school looking to capitalize on football growth. Of course, North Carolina is nationally known as one of the best college basketball programs to ever exist, but the football relevance has been lacking for years.

In recent years, North Carolina has shown flashes of promise with Larry Fedora in 2015, and with the consistency of Mack Brown at the helm. However, Bill Belichick brings a new sense of hope as the Tar Heels usher in a new era.

Similar to the Colorado Buffaloes, North Carolina had somewhat found itself stuck in neutral. After years of mediocre football, the program needed a youthful desire, and who better than an all-time great? Just as Colorado did with Deion Sanders to revitalize its brand, North Carolina did the same, hoping to unlock a durable future.

The tactile advantage is upfront. Bill Belichick. The guy who, in 24 seasons with the New England Patriots, won/accomplished…

17 NFC East Division titles

13 appearances in the AFC Championship (won 9 of them - the most ever)

6x Super Bowl Champion (also won 2 as DC with Giants - the most ever)

3x NFL Coach of the Year

20 consecutive winning seasons (second most ever)

I think you get the point.

This isn’t your typical college football head coach hire. This is an outlandish, highly impactful, and crucial change. This is someone who has the ability to change any team for the better. Now, the question stands: Will his past success translate into present success?

And that is the biggest “what if.” Belichick is transitioning into a whole different side of football. This game, which now involves recruiting, branding, and conference play, largely determines success. Unfortunately for Belichick, he no longer has Tom Brady by his side.

In the case of ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, he does not have many reasons to believe that Belichick will display success out of the gate. His opinion holds validity because he isn’t wrong. Belichick, to some, has seen his glory days, and they are long gone. At the end of his Patriots tenure, the future Hall of Famer was somewhat pushed to the curb as New England had sought a new, younger mind at the helm.

Following Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay, Belichick tallied a 29-38 record (.433 win percentage) and missed the playoffs in three out of four years. His final season in the NFL had only allowed for a 4-13 record, which was ultimately the worst of his head coaching career.

Circling back to the comparison with Deion Sanders and Colorado: What studs is Belichick even working with? Sanders had brought his luggage with him from Jackson State, where retained both Shedeur Sanders and 5-star recruit, Travis Hunter. When you look at Belichick’s roster, there certainly is not much “pop” to it.

According to 247Sports, North Carolina brought in the 29th-best recruiting class in the nation, along with the 9th-best transfer portal class. This isn’t necessarily bad, considering UNC has traditionally secured top 30-40 recruiting class status.

Given the nature of college football, it's nearly impossible to predict how players will perform in new threads under a new coach. Although typically, there is at least some leadway as to what we could expect from conference standpoints. This year, the ACC appears wide open for any program.

What better opportunity for Belichick and his squad? The consensus largely points to Clemson as the favorite to come out of the ACC and be in serious title contention. However, outside of that, this league is virtually up for grabs. That is the pro for Mr. Belichick.

Given that UNC is a total question mark, it's hard to give a fair estimation of where the Tar Heels may finish. Currently, FanDuel Sportsbook has North Carolina at over/under 7.5 wins, which seems to be the benchmark. If things turn out well for Belichick with his new team, there is definitely a world where UNC exceeds 8 or 9 wins.

Are the Tar Heels going to surprise people under Bill Belichick? @colincowherd @joelklatt pic.twitter.com/0v8OE85u3h — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 5, 2025

The Tar Heels have a relatively favorable schedule with their primary challenges coming against Clemson, Syracuse, and NC State. The real challenge is internal. Is North Carolina, and especially Bill Belichick, ready for these bright lights?

The stage is set in Chapel Hill. With one of the greatest minds in the history of the game now at the helm, UNC is ready to embark on something very special. Belichick is undoubtedly entering uncharted territory with a rocky road ahead, but the future might become far more promising.

The Belichick era is officially underway, and the rest of the college sports world is now watching.

More North Carolina Tar Heels News: