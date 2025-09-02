Bill Belichick going viral after epic walkout and 1st UNC football scoring drive

Was it worth the wait for you, UNC football fans? The Bill Belichick era is officially off and running and the stands in Chapel Hill are PACKED for the Heels debut for the GOAT coach. As you might have been able to guess, there are countless eyes on Belichick on Monday night.

So far, he's not disappointing in delivering with a ton of entertainment. As he took the field, Belichick was walking like a man with purpose, with fire going off behind him and police escorts right by his side. Add in the Stone Cold Steve Austin music in the background and this would be perfection. Still, this clip is making the rounds and rightfully so:

Bill Belichick is READY 🔥



Watch TCU vs. North Carolina NOW on ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/N06fNpxJ3g — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2025

UNC football fans are already loving the Bill Belichick era

How could things be made even better for the Heels? Well, it didn't take long for UNC to get on the scoreboard, with Gio Lopez looking pretty darn solid in leading the offense down the field. A strong drive was capped off by a Caleb Hood touchdown.

As soon as Hood reached the end zone, everyone in the stands went wild. It really only took one drive for people to start buying into the Belichick hype. As for Billy B, he himself celebrated wildly after that Hood touchdown. Well, not exactly, as you probably noticed he didn't even smile for that first UNC score.

UNC first TD of the season!



Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/lxtjkT5xaX — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 2, 2025

That's about the most emotion you're going to get out of Belichick, so get used to it. Despite that, the Belichick era indeed is making people all over North Carolina believe that this is going to be a year to remember and the off-field drama this offseason is now a thing of the past.

Things are only going to be made better for UNC if the Heels can find a way to take down TCU in this one. As of this writing, it's a back-and-forth affair early on, but with Belichick donning a UNC hoodie, you've got to figure he'll find a way to make sure his guys come out on top.