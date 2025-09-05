Bill Belichick has taken the crown from Deion Sanders as most polarizing head coach

During the 2023 season, Colorado was the team everyone wanted to see how they would do as a football program. Deion Sanders had been hired as the head coach of Colorado after a successful 3-year run at Jackson State. That 1st season at Colorado, the hype surrounding Sanders and his team was huge. Everyone across all sports wanted to see how Sanders would do as a head coach with a major program. Even his 1st game against TCU drew a massive TV rating. Now that Sanders has settled in as head coach of Colorado and has been successful in winning a 9-win season last year.

The next person being affected by the hype is Bill Belichick and his new job as Head Coach at North Carolina.

Has the media been too hard on Bill Belichick this week for his flat UNC debut?



Mr. New England himself, @billburr, has some thoughts: pic.twitter.com/U73CvP29di — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 3, 2025

Ever since Bill Belichick, the 6-time Super Bowl-winning coach, took over at North Carolina, the sports world has had a fascination with him becoming a College Head Coach. He had spent no time in his coaching career coaching In College, so the fit seemed odd. Across all sports programming stations, everyone was curious how Belichick would do in his opening game against TCU. In a 48-14 shellacking, Belichick's Tar Heels were outclassed by a middle-of-the-road Big 12 team in TCU. Like Deion Sanders, the game got a good TV rating as people wanted to know how Belichick’s team would perform.

Bill Belichick has banned #Patriots scouts from attending UNC practices to scout their players, as @JohnMiddlekauff reported on his show.



NFL scouts in general have faced hurdles scouting UNC players so far under Belichick’s tenure at North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/2Ea6KJq0iN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 4, 2025

While Deion Sanders had his sons which caused storylines, the no distractions, Do Your Job Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson has become the biggest distraction. She was a fixture around the team in the Spring as she has been added to all emails Belichick sends out to his team and players. People in all media circles are constantly questioning what kind of role she has on the North Carolina team. The relationship is fascinating for many people in the media because Hudson seems to be involved in the Tar Heel football program at a high level.

The media noise never seems to bother Belichick, as he always just goes about his business as a head coach. If he continues to struggle, the noise from the media will grow louder, especially considering he is paid as an elite coach ($10 million a year) and will not produce positive results. That and the fact that his and Jordan’s relationship is so public adds few to the fire. Deion Sanders showed he could survive and flourish in his new job. It will be interesting to see if Belichick can as well.

