Bill Belichick makes a splash addition landing former Alabama commit

The North Carolina football program is in an exciting period as Bill Belichick approaches his first season and is in the midst of his first true recruiting cycle. As the greatest NFL Head Coach of All Time makes his transition to the College level, how he's able to recruit is a fascinating storyline to follow.

In the Winter and the Spring, College Football fans got their first glimpse into how Belichick may build his rosters as he loaded up using the transfer portal. As Belichick always drafted well until the end of his tenure in New England, his evaluations on the recruiting trail are exciting to follow.

North Carolina lands former Alabama commit Jamarrion Gordon

On Wednesday Night, the North Carolina Tar Heels made another splash on the recruiting trail landing former Alabama and UCF commit Jamarrion Gordon.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 Safety Jamarrion Gordon has Committed to North Carolina, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 205 S was previously Committed to Alabama & UCF



“Why not go play for one of the greatest defensive coaches in the world?”https://t.co/9YDmZsoVki pic.twitter.com/bSktOZc9BH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 25, 2025

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Jamarrion Gordon is ranked as the 512th ranked player in the Country, the 42nd ranked safety in the class, and the 20th ranked recruit out of Alabama. While the recruiting ranking may not jump off of the page, when you look at programs like Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss, Florida, and several other elite programs recruiting Gordon, he's likely much better than the ranking indicates.

Jamarrion Gordon becomes the 23rd recruit to commit to Bill Belichick in this class, speaking to the fast start he's gotten off to with this class. The North Carolina Tar Heels now hold the Nation's 23rd ranked recruiting class after signing the 43rd ranked recruiting class last year.

As Gordon committed to the Tar Heels, his reason for committing sounds like a statement the program would use.

"Why not go play for one of the greatest defensive coaches in the world?" Jamarrion Gordon

If Bill Belichick is able to leverage his incredible track record of development, he could start to land truly special recruiting classes. Belichick won't have to win a National Championship but, if he can start sending player into the 1st round of the NFL Draft, it won't be long before the Tar Heels are a recruiting powerhouse.

More North Carolina Tar Heels News: