Bill Belichick stuns Ohio State by flipping elite safety from the Buckeyes’ backyard

When Bill Belichick agreed to become the Head Coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, it set up for a fascinating stretch on the recruiting trail. Given Bill Belichick's incredible resume, especially as a defensive minded Head Coach, it set up for an interesting storyline if recruits bought in on being developed by one of the best to ever do it.

As Belichick looks to build North Carolina into a contender, he'll need to win some massive battles on the recruiting trail to start matching some of the blue bloods. On Wednesday Night, Bill Belichick pulled off a stunner bringing an elite playmaker to Chapel Hill while setting back another program.

North Carolina flips elite safety Jakob Weatherspoon from Ohio State

On Wednesday Night, Bill Belichick stunned Ryan Day and Ohio State by flipping elite safety recruit Jakob Weatherspoon.

Flipping an elite recruit from Ohio State is incredibly impressive and gives Bill Belichick a ton of momentum on the recruiting trail. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Jakob Weatherspoon is a 4-star recruit ranked as the 177th ranked player in the Country, the 17th ranked safety in the class, and the 8th ranked player out of Ohio.

Jakob Weatherspoon instantly becomes one of the crown jewels in North Carolina's recruiting class as he's the 2nd best recruit to commit to the Tar Heels. Landing Weatherspoon brings North Carolina's recruiting class up to 17th in the Country which is incredibly impressive for Bill Belichick's first recruiting class.

While Bill Belichick is having a great recruiting class, the key will be holding this class together down the stretch. If Bill Belichick can win games and start to show he can develop players for the NFL, his program will quickly become one of the most attractive programs for players looking to make it to the NFL.

