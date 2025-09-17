In 2017, a freshman named J.K. Dobbins exploded onto the scene for Ohio State as a running back. He burst onto the scene and took Mike Weber’s Ohio State returning running backs job, even though he was coming off a 1,000-yard season the year before. Urban Meyer, Ohio State’s head coach, said, “That’s life in the big city,” in referring to playing at Ohio State. Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is in a similar situation because it is time he starts freshman running back Bo Jackson going forward.

This season was supposed to be James Peoples’ turn to be the next elite Ohio State running back, and he has been nothing but disappointing. Through 3 games, his stats are fine, 126 yards and 5.0 yards per carry, but he is lacking the speed and burst you want from your starting running back. Compare that to Jackson, who rushed for 217 yards on an eye-popping 12 yards per carry. Nobody thinks that Jackson will average 12 yards per carry if he starts, but the burst and speed he has are tremendous. The other running back is CJ Donaldson, and he has been good in spot duty as a goal-line and short-yardage back. A position he should continue to be used in.

The play below is an example of the difference Jackson is making. Ohio State is running an inside zone play, and Jackson hits the hole well, but where he makes the difference is when he hits the 2nd level. He explodes past the linebackers and the defensive back for a long run. This is a type of run play that Quinshon Judkins or Treveyon Henderson would have hit last year. He also has a great jump cut to make a defender miss in the open field.

The negative part of starting Jackson is that he might struggle with some of the finer points of playing running back since he is a true freshman. In particular, he might struggle with pass protection. This is an area where freshman running backs struggle. The other concern is that he could lead to some negative plays because he might be trying to hit the big play. To me, it is worth the struggles you might get because his ability to run the ball is so good. He is an explosive running back that I don’t think the other two running backs have consistently shown that. Like Urban Meyer said, that’s life in a big city.

