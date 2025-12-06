Boise State completes the three-peat in their final Mountain West Season

In the final year as members of the Mountain West Conference, Boise State completed the three-peat as conference champs. A year removed from the College Football Playoff, things were a little rougher for the Broncos in 2025, but they still got the job done. The season started with a tough loss on the national stage to South Florida, and many thought it was going to be a long season for this proud program from Boise.

This team continued to fight despite losing quarterback Maddux Madsen for several games. They won their last two games of the regular season over Colorado State and the nail-biter last week over Utah State to end the regular season as part of a four-way tie for atop the conference.

They went to the computers, similar to the BCS system, to determine the two teams for Friday night's Mountain West Championship game which of course ended up being Boise State and UNLV for a third straight season. And just like the last two years the Broncos made light work of the Rebels leaving little doubt and no drama Friday night.

Maddux Madsen returned on Friday, leading his team to four first-half touchdowns and a 38-21 win. This was a fitting way for one of the most celebrated programs in conference history to go out as they move to the revamped Pac-12 in 2026. UNLV will remain a member of the Mountain West, which will also look very different next season.

For his first year back into coaching, Dan Mullen brought a lot of excitement to the city of Las Vegas, and as he builds this program to his liking, it may not be long until they are a contender for that coveted G5 playoff spot and lifting Mountain West trophies. For now, though, the celebration will be long into the weekend in Boise for one of the best fanbases in college football, and we will see where both of these teams will be bowling on Sunday afternoon.