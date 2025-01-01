Boise State's Ashton Jeanty falls just yards short of Barry Sanders' record in loss to Penn State

Ashton Jeanty had a historic 2024 season, but it fell just short of Barry Sanders' overall record.

In a game that carried massive stakes and historical significance, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty hung tough, but came up agonizingly short in his quest to break Barry Sanders' legendary single-season rushing record. The Broncos fell to Penn State 31-14 in the Fiesta Bowl, ending their playoff dreams and Jeanty’s pursuit of history.

Entering the game, Jeanty needed just 132 rushing yards to surpass Sanders’ 2,628-yard mark from 1988. Despite facing a Penn State defense that ranked among the best in the nation, Jeanty showed flashes of brilliance throughout the night. He broke free for several key runs, finishing the game with 104 rushing yards.

It was an impressive effort but left him 28 yards shy of rewriting the record books. He also had a fumble in the first half that hurt Boise State's chances of getting back in the game early.

The game itself started rough for the Broncos, as Penn State jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. While Boise State clawed back into the game, the Nittany Lions’ defensive front largely kept him in check, limiting the Broncos’ offensive momentum. Penn State’s Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton combined for 221 rushing yards, proving to be the difference-makers in securing the win.

Jeanty’s season, however, remains one for the ages. With 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, his campaign stands as one of the greatest in college football history, placing him second all-time on the single-season rushing list. While he fell short of Sanders’ record, Jeanty cemented his legacy as one of college football’s most electrifying players.

Penn State will now await the winner of Notre Dame and Georgia for the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Nittany Lions will play in the Orange Bowl at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on January 9, 2025.

