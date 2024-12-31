Pressure mounts on Penn State's James Franklin, facing "must-win" CFP game

Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back when discussing the high stakes for James Franklin as Penn State gears up to face Boise State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

During an appearance on Get Up, Finebaum addressed what this game means for Franklin’s reputation. Spoiler: it’s a lot.

“Everything,” Finebaum said. “This would be just an unforgivable loss for a guy who has had a lot of unforgivable losses.”

Ouch. Finebaum’s critique isn’t coming out of nowhere, though. Franklin’s track record against AP Top-10 teams is less than stellar—just 3-24 in his career and 3-19 during his time at Penn State. While he’s consistently managed to beat teams he’s expected to handle, his struggles against powerhouse programs like Ohio State and Michigan have left him with a lingering reputation as a coach who falters in big moments.

Even with Penn State’s first-ever Playoff win earlier this season against SMU, Finebaum isn’t convinced that Franklin has shaken that label. He argued that the win over SMU doesn’t carry the same weight as beating a top-tier team. According to Finebaum, even a victory against Boise State might not move the needle much for Franklin’s critics unless he can follow it up by taking down a powerhouse like Georgia or Notre Dame in the next round.

“He usually beats the teams he’s supposed to,” Finebaum continued. “But most of the time when he’s an underdog against the best, you see it. He can’t win. Not only can he not win, he loses badly. So, a loss tonight would just cement that reputation.”

As Penn State and Boise State prepare for their Fiesta Bowl showdown, it will be interesting to see how Franklin and the Nittany Lions handle the pressure with eyes set on reaching the semifinals.

Penn State and Boise State kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

