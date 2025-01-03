Boise State's Nate Potter promoted to OC and play caller for the Broncos

The Boise State Broncos are coming off of one the most impressive seasons in program history. With just one regular season loss, a Heisman Trophy finalist, and an appearance in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoffs, the Broncos have a lot to be proud of.

However, following Boise State's loss to No. 6 Penn State in the first round of the Playoffs, the Broncos' offensive coordinator, Dirk Koetter, announced that he had stepped down from the position but expected to remain on the team's staff.

On Friday, Jan. 3, Boise State announced that it had promoted tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Nate Potter to fill the role of offensive coordinator and play caller.

Sources: Boise State is promoting tight ends coach/CO-OC Nate Potter to be program’s offensive coordinator and play caller. He takes the place of Dirk Koetter, who is stepping down as offensive coordinator but expected to remain on staff. pic.twitter.com/Hj719LJjVu — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2025

The Broncos took advantage of the star power they had on offense this season as running back Ashton Jeanty soared to the top of the rankings at the position and traveled to New York as a finalist for the Heisman.

While Jeanty didn't come back to Boise with the highly-coveted trophy in his hands, the honor of being a finalist was nearly as incredible. Also notably, the Broncos' offense helped carry them to the College Football Playoffs as the only non-Power Four team in the bracket.

The Boise State offense was stalled by the powerhouse Penn State defense in the first round as the Nittany Lions held the Broncos to just 14 points despite Boise State earning 412 total offensive yards.

While the Boise State will remain in the Mountain West for the 2025-26 athletic season, the Broncos – alongside Fresno State, San Diego State, Colorado State, and Gonzaga – are set to join the Pac-12 ahead of the 2026 season kicking off.

