Boise State’s Preseason streak might be the craziest in College Football

If the current era of College Football has brought anything to the sport it's parity as the transfer portal and NIL have made it easier than ever to build a winner in the short term. In a conference like the Mountain West it should be impossible to build a dynasty as each team is turning over at an alarming rate as other programs poach their best players via the transfer portal.

Boise State has the most impressive streak in College Football

We often speak about streaks that will never be broken in sports but, Boise State's run in the Mountain West may never be replicated. On Wednesday, the Mountain West released it's preseason poll and for the 15th straight season, Boise State sits at the top of the Conference.

For the 15th consecutive season, Boise State has been picked as the 2025 #MWFB preseason favorite 🏈#MWPathToThePlayoff pic.twitter.com/FsGbYd5nhY — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 16, 2025

Boise State entering the season as the top team in the Conference for 15 straight seasons is an absurd streak and one that we may never see again in the Mountain West or any other conference. While the streak sounds absurd, Boise State has lived up to the ranking for the most part winning 5 Mountain West Conference Championships while appearing in 8 Mountain West Championships.

Heading into the season it's easy to see why Boise State is picked to repeat as Champions in the Mountain West. The Broncos have 5 players on the All Mountain West Offense and 5 on the defensive side of the football while the next closest team has 3 players total on the All Mountain West teams.

Spencer Danielson is off to an incredible start at Boise State making him one of the biggest rising stars in College Football. Danielson is tasked with finding a way to replace Ashton Jeanty but, the Broncos have another group capable of making it to the College Football Playoff.

More Mountain West Football News: