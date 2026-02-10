Boston College: A story of heartbreak that’s hardly begun

The game of college football is never beyond dealing a program some turbulence, but even with that fact being far from new, I can’t imagine Boston College fans were prepared for the humiliation ritual 2025 forced their Eagles to endure.

After consistently delivering bowl-worthy records for the better part of a decade, last season saw Boston College go 2-10, with its only wins coming against the Fordham Rams (who finished 2025 as worthy candidates for the title of Worst FCS Team in America) and the Syracuse Orange, a squad that ended on a streak so cold even rivals felt bad.

Everything else was not just bad, but absolutely gut-wrenching, leaving proud Eagles with nothing to say other than “I hope we got that out of our system.” Yet upon taking a mere glance at the schedule upcoming, we can confidently send that mindset barreling down to the ground in a ball of flames.

The 2026 Eagles hit the ground running with a brutal pair of non-conference opponents in Cincinnati and Rutgers before catching a quick breath thanks to Maine. They are then thrown into an ACC slate that’s about as intimidating as any that the league could realistically produce nowadays.

A James Franklin-led Virginia Tech, SMU, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, a Duke that just won the conference, Florida State, Syracuse, and a Miami that just made an appearance in the natty. I'd say those guys already do more than enough to capture the hopelessness that's sure to engulf Boston this fall, but the one name I'm yet to mention masterfully drives things home with a cherry on top. Some call it “playoff snub,” but most know it as “Notre Dame.” My goodness.

You might be able to convince yourself that there’s more than two wins in that 12-round gauntlet, and congratulations if so, but I’m sorry, Boston College—walking away from it with a vision of anything objectively respectable would be plain delusion. Better luck in 2027.