Brayden Fogle commits to Georgia becomes latest star in Bulldogs’ pipeline

After Brock Bowers developed into a superstar quickly making an impact at the NFL level following his time at Georgia, the Bulldogs have the perfect pitch to elite tight end recruits. Kirby Smart and his staff continue to send players to the NFL at an incredible rate, and it has panned out for the Bulldogs on the recruiting trail across the board.

The Bulldogs entered July 4th with the Nation's 2nd ranked recruiting class holding 26 commitments but, even with a crowded recruiting class, it was clear that they weren't going to miss out on the chance to keep adding to this class.

Georgia lands elite tight end recruit Brayden Fogle over LSU and Penn State

The Georgia Bulldogs picked up one of the first wins of a busy July 4th filled with recruiting decisions as elite tight end recruit Brayden Fogle committed to Kirby Smart and his staff over LSU and Penn State.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Brayden Fogle has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 235 TE from Mansfield, OH chose the Bulldogs over LSU and Penn State



“All Glory to God!! Go Dawgs! 🐶”https://t.co/8vQ2UCEiiZ pic.twitter.com/iLkF7I8n5y — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 4, 2025

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Brayden Fogle is the 159th ranked player in the Country, the 10th ranked tight end in the class, and the 7th ranked player out of Ohio.

Brayden Fogle becomes the latest piece to commit to what is shaping up to be an impressive tight end class for Georgia. Fogle joins 4-star tight end Lincoln Keyes in this class giving the Bulldogs a pair of Top-15 tight end commits. The Bulldogs should only continue to add at the position as Smart, and his staff are the apparent front runners for 5-star tight end Kaiden Prothro which would make this an incredible haul.

At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Brayden Fogle gives the team positional versatility as he works out of the slot often at the High School level. When he gets to the college level, Fogle will likely need to develop as a blocker but, his upside as a receiver is massive.

After landing Brayden Fogle the Bulldogs hold 18 top-300 commitments making this one of the most talented classes in the Country. As Georgia looks to battle for the Nation's top class, more blue chip prospects could be on the way as the Bulldogs are in the running for 5-stars Tyler Atkinson, Savion Hiter, Darius Gray, and Kaiden Prothro.

