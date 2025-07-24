As Brent Key continues to build the Georgia Tech program back up, he's quietly making waves in several ways. When it comes to Clean, Old Fashioned Hate the Yellow Jackets are the closest to Georgia as they've been in a long time. In 2023, the Yellow Jackets only lost by 8 points and this past season it took 8 overtimes for the Bulldogs to beat Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs have a clear advantage in the series with an all time record of 72-41-5 including victories in the last seven matchups. This season, the historic rivalry takes a new turn which may define a new era of the rivalry. For the first time since Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium opened in 1913, the game will be played at a neutral site as Mercedes-Benz Stadium will now play host.

Most fans are outraged wishing that tradition remained as On-Campus games are far more exciting than neutral site games which is often seen with Conference rivals. Others are okay with the move as it adds to it being a special game.

When asked at the 2025 ACC Kickoff about the Rivalry moving, Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key made sure his feelings weren't mistaken with a fiery response.

"Those are way above my pay grade, I could care less. We could go play them in Piedmont Park. I’m serious. We’ll go home tonight and play them at 5 o’clock at Piedmont Park. I could give a crap where we play." Brent Key

A quick glance at Piedmont Park's website reveals that there aren't any Football Fields but, the game could easily be played on the 200+ acres.

While the decision may not be popular among the fanbases it will help each program in this new era of College Football. Former Georgia Tech Athletic Director J. Batt laid out why the decision was made citing revenue.

"As I noted earlier, embarking on the new era of college athletics requires exploring new revenue sources, as that is paramount to our goal of competing for championships at the highest level. In partnering with AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) to move Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for 2025, we agreed to changes in the contract that calls for us to play one game annually at Mercedes-Benz Stadium through 2026." J. Batt

For now, the game move to Atlanta but, if the fanbase has any say, it'll eventually move back to being played on campus.

More College Football News: