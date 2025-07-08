Brett Yormark fires a shot at the Big Ten over College Football Playoff expansion

The Big 12 is currently gathered at The Star in Frisco, Texas for their annual media days. This year brings more action to the event than has been seen in a long time between Texas Tech’s massive investment in their roster, BYU Quarterback Jake Retzlaff’s departure from the program, Arizona State’s chase for back to back conference titles, and of course College Football Playoff expansion.

Expanding the College Football Playoff has been the topic of the offseason after just one season in the 12 team format. The Conference commissioners have met and held conference calls seeking a better format but, there has yet to be any resolution.

Brett Yormark bashes the Big Ten’s playoff format of choice

When it was Brett Yormark’s turn to take the stage at Big 12 Media Days he shared his opinion on expanding the Playoff while taking a massive shot at the Big Ten.

"We continue to believe the 5+11 model is the right playoff model. We want to earn it on the field. We are not the NFL." Brett Yormark

The Big Ten and the SEC were initially in lock step looking for a format that best suits themselves guaranteeing more bids for their conferences. The SEC Coaches voiced their support for a model like the 5+11 model which changed the conversation.

At this point, most College Football fans would just prefer that all of the politics and jockeying would come to an end and that a final format would be picked so all of the debates could end and the future of the sport would be clear. No matter which format is picked for expansion someone will feel as if their conference was slighted so the commissioners need to find a common ground and compromise.

The 5+11 model for the College Football Playoff makes more sense than any of the proposed model. Any model that guarantees bids to conference isn't the best option for the sport as a down year by a Conference would result in an inferior product when the College Football Playoff arrives.

