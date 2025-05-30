Brett Yormark may need to change his tone for Big 12 to survive

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has made it pretty clear: he’s content with where the conference stands when it comes to scheduling.

“We’re fine,” he told Front Office Sports recently. “We love our out-of-conference schedule. We don’t necessarily have an alliance with any particular conference. We play them all.”

But here’s the thing—that mindset might not hold up much longer. With whispers turning into full-on discussions about a potential scheduling partnership between the SEC and Big Ten, the landscape is shifting fast. And if Yormark and the Big 12 aren’t careful, they could find themselves boxed out of the future of college football scheduling altogether.

The Big 12 Doesn't Have a Future, Unless Big Things Change

The SEC and Big Ten are the two biggest players in the sport, and their rumored scheduling partnership is a power move. Not only would it create must-see matchups every fall, but it would also serve as a major branding and revenue boost for both leagues. Think Ohio State vs. Alabama. Michigan vs. LSU. It’s ratings gold.

Now imagine you're a Big 12 school like Kansas State or Arizona. What happens when those premium matchups dominate the spotlight? Suddenly, your out-of-conference game against a middle-tier Group of 5 team doesn’t hold much weight because let's be clear: If this scheduling partnership happens, the Big 12 will not be getting regularly-scheduled out of conference games with either the SEC or Big Ten.

And with a new College Football Playoff format looming—potentially still leaning heavily on brand perception and strength of schedule—you’re now playing from behind before the season even kicks off.

Yormark might “love” the current scheduling structure, but love alone isn’t going to keep the Big 12 relevant.

The ACC Is the Logical Dance Partner

If the SEC and Big Ten pair off, that leaves two major conferences staring at each other: the Big 12 and the ACC. And frankly, this could be a win-win.

An annual Big 12 vs. ACC scheduling alliance could elevate both conferences. You get compelling games—think Florida State vs. Utah, Clemson vs. Colorado, or North Carolina vs. Baylor—that would not only help fill TV slots with meaningful content but also give both leagues stronger cases come playoff time. Right now, the Big 12 is depending on variety. That’s fine on paper, but in practice, it doesn’t give you a consistent barometer for how your teams stack up against other Power Four leagues.

A structured scheduling agreement, even if it starts with just a couple of games per team per year, could add major value and help secure more at-large bids when the playoff committee debates resumes.

Is it going to rival the SEC and Big Ten? Likely not. But, the ACC does have a few brands at the top that can handle their own when it comes to TV ratings.

Survival Might Mean Swallowing Some Pride

To be fair to Yormark, he’s done some bold things since taking over. He brought in new schools, expanded into new markets, and made the Big 12 feel like a forward-thinking brand. But staying ahead of the curve sometimes means admitting when your current path might not be enough.

The college football power structure is more volatile than ever. The media rights arms race is ongoing. Traditional rivalries are being reimagined. And the idea of survival now comes with a new twist: who you’re willing to partner with.

The Big 12 can’t afford to wait and see if the SEC and Big Ten actually finalize their scheduling pact. By then, it may be too late. The time to act is now. Yormark doesn’t have to overhaul everything, but he needs to pick up the phone and start making calls to ACC leadership.