Brian Kelly outduels Billy Napier for elite edge rusher Trenton Henderson

The LSU Football program has been one of the dominant forces for the better part of the 2026 recruiting cycle. At times, LSU has held the Nation's top ranked recruiting class while being a fixture of the top 5 for most of this cycle. As of late as other programs started to surge, the LSU Tigers started to slip but, it was only a matter of time before Brian Kelly and his staff reeled in their next top target and they did just that on Wednesday Night.

LSU beats out Florida for elite edge rusher Trenton Henderson

On Wednesday Night, the LSU Tigers got one of their biggest wins of the recruiting cycle, landing elite edge rusher Trenton Henderson in a massive win over the Florida Gators.

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Henderson is the 59th ranked recruit in the Country, the 11th ranked edge rusher, and the 10th ranked player out of Florida. Before Trenton Henderson announced his commitment, LSU's class ranked 7th in the Country with an average commit score of 91.732. After landing Trenton Henderson, LSU's class rises to 3rd in the Country with a new average score of 92.74.

After Trenton Henderson named his final three of LSU, Florida, and Texas, it appeared as if the Gators were in the best position to land Henderson. Over the final days of this recruitment, all of the buzz flipped with a late push by LSU flipping the projections leading to the Tigers winning out in this recruitment.

FONG BOMB: On3’s @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction, alongside LSU insider @Sheadixon, for the Tigers to land 4-star EDGE Trenton Henderson🐯



Henderson ranks No. 59 NATL. (No. 11 EDGE) in the 2026 class.



Intel: https://t.co/m01Lj8sCk8 pic.twitter.com/3GMm56UTgU — Rivals (@Rivals) June 30, 2025

Landing Trenton Henderson is yet another massive pick up for Brian Kelly and his staff as they're in position to sign the best recruiting class in the Country. Henderson becomes the Tigers 6th Top-100 commitment while the Tigers have a great chance of only improving upon that number.

While the wide receivers on board in this class grab the most attention, LSU is starting to assemble a special group on the defensive line. Henderson gives this class an elite edge rusher joining the top Interior Defensive Lineman Richard Anderson. The Tigers fanbase will now turn all of their attention to July 10th as 5-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown will pick between the In-State Tigers, Texas A&M, and Miami.

More LSU Tigers News: