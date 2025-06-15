Bryce Underwood and Julian Sayin will be the most hyped QBs in "The Game" history

Over the past several seasons, "The Game" has taken center stage in College Football as Ohio State and Michigan have clashed in some of their best games yet. The rivalry has produced the last two National Champions while the Wolverines have won the last four matchups. The drama has been at it's peak during this stretch as well as Jim Harbaugh got over the hump, Connor Stalions cheating scandal took over the sporting world, and fans called for Ryan Day's job just for the Buckeyes to win the National Championship.

During this stretch, part of the drama has been the way that the Wolverines have won as Ohio State has entered every game being seen as the clear more talented team. That divide becomes especially true at the quarterback position yet, the Wolverines have won due to their ability running the ball and on the line of scrimmage.

Heading into the 2025 season, the rivalry takes a new shape and it'll be reshaped for the next two seasons at minimum. The Buckeyes send their National Championship winning quarterback Will Howard off to the NFL while Michigan hopes it's revolving door of Quarterbacks has come to an end after one season.

Taking the reins of the National Championship winning Ohio State Buckeyes is most likely Redshirt Freshman Julian Sayin. After signing with Alabama, the Buckeyes got lucky as Nick Saban's retirement led to the program landing an elite quarterback. Sayin was a consensus 5-star recruit and fits the recent mold of an Ohio State quarterback like CJ Stroud and Dwayne Haskins before him.

Julian Sayin 🎯 Max Klare. pic.twitter.com/VR8eyOS2Tx — Eleven Warriors (@11W) April 12, 2025

On Michigan's side, their new quarterback has dominated the headlines before becoming the Wolverines' signal of hope. Bryce Underwood was the Nation's top ranked player but, the Michigan Native spent most of the recruiting cycle committed to the LSU Tigers. In a historic NIL fueled recruiting win, Larry Ellison ponied up the money to land the Wolverines a quarterback capable of getting the program back to the top of the College Football world.

#1 Recruit Bryce Underwood highlights.



Michigan’s starting QB next year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2RUxfg9dBZ — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 1, 2024

Now with Julian Sayin and Bryce Underwood taking the lead of their respective programs, "The Game" has two emergent stars that could take this rivalry to the next level. Each program now has its superstar quarterback once again drawing the playing field even. The biggest aspect of both players taking the lead is that they'll face off at least twice barring any transfers or changes which can help bring this Rivalry to another level with two clear faces.

In recent history, Ohio State has had the clear edge at the quarterback position while Michigan's been the "scrappy underdog," winning with their rushing attack. As each team now has a 5-star elite talent at quarterback, there hasn't been a more hyped matchup between the teams at the quarterback position.

Over the past few seasons, "The Game" has changed the outcome of the National Championship, the College Football Playoff race, and the Big 10. As Sayin and Underwood take center stage, the battle of the two 5-star quarterbacks could once again shape the outcome of College Football for seasons to come.

