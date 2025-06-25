BYU Football’s Rise: From Independent Outlier to Big 12 Powerhouse

Brigham Young University football has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past few seasons. After joining the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023, the Cougars surged from a shaky start to become one of college football's most compelling success stories. The rise has seemed like it was out of nowhere but in reality has been building up over the years of consistency from this program.

1. The Big 12 Breakout

BYU struggled in its debut Big 12 season (5–7, 2–7), but the 2024 campaign told a dramatically different story. The team posted an impressive 11–2 overall record (7–2 conference), tying for first place in the league. After capturing the Alamo Bowl with a resounding 36–14 win over a ranked Colorado squad, they finished the season ranked No. 13 in the AP poll and No. 14 in the Coaches’ Poll.

Their first year in the BIG 12 was the adjustment year getting used to the new teams and setting of actually being in a conference. They knew that merging into a conference was the move for them to get the national recognition for possible CFP contention and also with help in recruiting/NIL. Last year was the indication this team can compete in this conference and actually be one of the top participants as well. The late season mess ups hurt them from getting into the CFP and the conference title game but, make no mistake about it this team was feared all season long.

2. Coaching That Maximizes Talent

Head coach Kalani Sitake (72–43 at BYU) has been at the center of this transformation. The team's improvement—5 wins to 11 in one season—highlights elite coaching rather than pure talent. Sitake’s flexible game plans, combined with coordinator Jay Hill on defense, have produced a balanced, three-phase juggernaut—offense, defense, and special teams all ranked near the top 30 nationally. BYU has also produced plenty of NFL talent over the years from both offense and defense. Some players to note are Zach Wilson, Fred Warner, Kyle Van Noy, Tyler Allgeier, etc.

3. Player Development and Key Performers

A core reason for BYU’s resurgence is its emphasis on player growth. A particular example of this is in quarterback Jake Retzlaff who not many people knew about until the beginning of last season. Once considered a bottom-tier Big 12 QB, he blossomed into a top-four performer, guiding highlight plays and consistency. Running back LJ Martin claimed Alamo Bowl offensive MVP honors, and the defense, spearheaded by linebacker Isaiah Glasker, earned the defensive MVP award.

Just as important as recruiting and the transfer portal is player retention as keeping all your pieces in place year over year is just as important as adding new pieces. Given how a lot of their players stay within the program and don’t transfer in an Era of the NIL/transfer portal it's a great sign for BYU's future. Seeing guys believe in the coaching and committing to their development is a breath of fresh air that goes to show how even the guys on the bench see a clearer vision of their future within the program.

4. Complete Football: Three Phases Aligned

In 2024, BYU’s offense, defense, and special teams all ranked within ~30–40 nationally—showing a rare level of harmony across game phases. Key moments included a dominant defensive stand versus SMU, game-winning special teams plays against Kansas State, and memorable returns and late-game drills. For most teams you can say they are better in one phase of the game over the other or are at least top heavy in one area while being lesser in the other. Coach Sitake puts equal amount of time into every phase and knows just how important is all is when it comes to winning football games.

5. Statement Wins & National Recognition

They stunned No. 13 Kansas State with a commanding 38–9 victory, holding them scoreless and forcing turnovers. They also beat in-state rival Utah and had double digit wins when many analysts didn’t expect them to even make a bowl game last year. Their Alamo Bowl blowout against Colorado, favored by two points, sent shockwaves, cementing their national reputation. BYU was even featured in national playoff projections, with ESPN ranking them as high as No. 2 in Strength of Record at one point. Sitake is an under the radar coach that should be considered in the top 15 in all of college football. Him showing that loyalty to this program is great seeing and he puts building the program in time over “better” situations with more money.

6. Facilities & Fan Environment

Upgrades to LaVell Edwards Stadium ahead of the 2024 season—including new LED lighting, seating improvements, and video boards—reinforced BYU’s commitment to an elite program. The fan experience—complete with Big 12 fight songs, “fire‑knife” performances, and electric home crowds—has evolved into one of the league’s most vibrant atmospheres. It was seen last year how much the crowd's energy took a big step forward into supporting their program than in years past. This stadium gets rocking and BYU fans are starting to spread around the country slowly.

7. Sustained Momentum Ahead

BYU's turnaround isn’t a one-off. With the 2025 recruiting class ranked their best ever, continued strong coaching, and national visibility via high-profile TV slots and strong postseason results, the Cougars are poised to remain a force in the Big 12 and beyond. The recruiting has been on another level keeping top talent in state and also branching out in getting top guys at marquee positions. This was evident when they landed four-star TE Brock Harris as one of the top recruits the program has seen in the last 10-15 years. That was until they got the recent big news of 5-star QB Ryder Lyons committing to the team putting this team officially on the map of the recruiting cycle. The raising of NIL money within the state and university really goes to show their commitments to their sports teams and this has even shown in their rising basketball team.

Conclusion

What began as a transitional independent program has morphed into a conference contender and national player in just two seasons. With top-tier coaching, rising talent, player development, and institutional investment, BYU football has all the signs of a modern powerhouse that no one seems to be talking about. Everyone is talking about how Arizona State might be the next team up but these BYU Cougars can give them a run for their money. This is great for the BIG 12’s exposure to show their power in the eyes of being in the shadow of the SEC and BIG 10. The Cougars’ rise is a reminder: when structure, coaching, and belief align, extraordinary transformations happen.

