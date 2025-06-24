Ryder Lyons commits to BYU over Oregon, marking the program's biggest recruiting win

The BYU Cougars have now mapped out the future of their program for the foreseeable future as they've beat out Oregon for 5-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. The Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans were long seen as the favorites to land the 5-star quarterback but, BYU was one of the first programs to start recruiting Ryder Lyons and on Tuesday they won out.

On the Pat McAfee Show, the 5-star quarterback announced his decision putting on the BYU Cougars hat to seal the deal.

Ryder Lyons is ranked as the 17th ranked recruit in the Country, the 5th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 3rd ranked recruit out of California according to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings. In committing to BYU, Ryder Lyons becomes the highest ranked quarterback in the modern recruiting era to pick the Cougars.

While Ryder Lyons is a 2026 recruit, he won't arrive on BYU's campus right away for the Cougars. Lyons is a member of LDS and plans to serve a LDS Mission following his Senior year at Folsom High School.

The 5-star commit instantly transforms the Cougars recruiting class moving it from 49th in the Country to 44th while the Cougars have the 4th best recruiting class in the Country. Now as BYU has one of the Nation's top quarterbacks on board, the Cougars could surge on the recruiting trail as the idea of playing alongside a 5-star quarterback will be enticing to some of the best playmakers in the Country.

While NIL isn't the only factor or the most important factor, it can't be ignored as BYU has become one of the biggest players on the recruiting trail in this NIL era. In a calendar year, the Cougars have landed AJ Dybansta the Nation's top basketball recruit and a 5-star quarterback speaking to their ability to compete in this NIL era.

