BYU is on the verge of beating out Oregon for a 5-star Quarterback

This past weekend marked the final weekend of official visits as College Football heads into a recruiting dead period. The biggest storyline to follow in any recruiting cycle is where each of the 5-star quarterbacks end up, as it could have a massive impact on the next several seasons for a program.

During this recruiting cycle, one of the most interesting storylines has been the recruitment of 5-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. The quarterback is one of the Nation's most sought after recruits and he's a member of LDS which means he'll be delaying his College career as he has a mission trip planned after his Senior season.

At times in Ryder Lyons' recruitment, the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans have each appeared to be the front runners but, as of late the recruitment has shifted.

BYU is predicted to land 5-star quarterback Ryder Lyons

On Monday Night, On3's Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos made their expert predictions for the BYU Cougars to beat out Oregon for 5-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.

NEW: On3’s @SWiltfong_ and @PeteNakos_ have logged expert predictions for BYU to land 5-star QB Ryder Lyons😼



Lyons is set to announce his commitment tomorrow.



Landing Ryder Lyons would be one of the biggest recruiting wins ever for BYU and certainly for Head Coach Kalani Sitake. On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings rank Ryder Lyons as the 17th ranked player in the Country, the 5th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of California.

Adding Ryder Lyons will have a massive impact on the Cougars' recruiting class, which currently ranks 49th in the Country and 6th in the Big 12. If BYU is able to win out when Ryder Lyons announces his commitment on Tuesday, it could build a ton of momentum in this class. Landing one of the 5-star quarterbacks could help attract other talent at the skill positions which can make BYU a favorite in the Big 12 for years to come.

