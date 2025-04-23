Cam Ward is the only sure thing of the Quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft

The quarterback is arguably the most important position in the NFL and in 2025 just as every draft before the QB class is the most talked about and debated position going into Draft night.

For many draft experts it seems the 2025 QB class as a whole leaves a lot to be desired, but one thing that seems to be true is that Cam Ward is the only sure thing amongst the QBs. Unless something crazy happens before Thursday night Ward should hear his name called by Roger Goodell, after a chorus of boos of course, first when the Tennessee Titans announce their pick.

He has all the intangibles of what teams are looking for when they draft their "franchise" QB. On top of that his skill set seems far above the rest of the field and the only QB with not a lot of questions going into tomorrow night's NFL Draft. Ward very well could be the only QB selected in the first round, as many have no idea where the most polarizing player Shedeur Sanders will go or if anybody is wiling to risk a first round pick on him.

Cam may have one of the most unlikely stories starting his career at Incarnate Ward, before moving up with transfers to Washington State and Miami. You really have to be on a different level for so many to be aware of who you are when playing at Incarnate Word..

Ward showed glimpses of his skill set while in Pullman, but really took his game to the next level at his last stop in Corral Gables last season, He led the Hurricanes to one of their most successful seasons as of late, and did more than enough as the leader of the offense to have the Canes in playoff contention all season. He was clutch when it mattered the most late in games, and if the defense could have stopped a nose bleed they would have been one of the 12 playoff teams.

The Tennessee Titans have had quite a struggle of late finding their franchise QB after recent draft picks Malik Willis and Will Levis not panning out as the Titan's front office would have liked. I am not sure why there was such a short leash on Willis considering he semed like a project when he was drafted and I have never understood the Levis hype as an early round pick with hopes of being a franchise QB. There is talent in Nashville with the likes of Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley, and Treylon Burks to put around the rookie, but to be fair it's a reason why once again the Titans are looking for a QB and were the worst team in the