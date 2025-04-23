Why only three QBs will be taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft

Let’s get something straight right off the bat — quarterback talk always dominates the pre-draft hype cycle, but the 2025 NFL Draft has been one of the tougher classes to figure out at the top.

There are guys who are talented, no doubt, but there's also hesitation across the board about which QBs are truly “Day 1 guys.” That being said, based on the current mocks, rankings, and some old-fashioned gut feeling, here’s how I see the first round shaking out — and which quarterbacks might hear their names called on night one.

Cam Ward: Lock for No. 1 Overall

Cam Ward is the easy call here. The Miami quarterback has taken control of the narrative all year long and capped off his college career by throwing for over 4,300 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the top offense in the country.

He’s the consensus top QB on nearly every board — except Mel Kiper’s, who actually lists him behind Shedeur Sanders. Even so, every indication is that Ward will be the first name called, and it seems hard to argue that at this point.

Shedeur Sanders: Late First, Early Second?

Here’s where things get a little more interesting. Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked-about quarterback prospects of this entire cycle — not always for the right reasons. Anonymous scouts blasted his interviews, calling him “entitled” and “uncoachable,” and that kind of stuff doesn’t just go away. But the numbers don’t lie. He had a 74% completion rate, threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, and showed poise in the pocket even behind a shaky offensive line at Colorado.

In a few different final mocks, Sanders lands with the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. That would make him the second quarterback taken in the first round. But not everyone is sold. Some mocks have him slipping out of the first round entirely, with teams questioning how he’ll fit in a pro locker room. If he does fall, it won’t be far, but it's not completely out of the question he could fall out of Night 1.

Jaxson Dart: Wild Card in the Back Half

Now here’s the name you’re going to want to keep an eye on late Thursday night — Jaxson Dart. The Ole Miss QB just became the program’s all-time leading passer and capped off his senior year with 4,279 passing yards and a 29-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He’s ranked as the No. 3 quarterback by Kiper, and there’s been a lot of quiet chatter that some teams picking in the 20s or trading up into that range have him circled.

The thing with Dart is this — he’s not as flashy as Ward or as buzzworthy as Sanders, but he might be the safest pick of the three. He’s got size, production, and toughness. Could he go before Sanders? Honestly, it’s not out of the question. But either way, if there’s a team needing a developmental QB to sit a year behind a veteran, Dart’s name is going to be in the mix.

Final Prediction: Three QBs in Round 1

Taking all of that into account, here’s the prediction:

Cam Ward goes No. 1 overall to Tennessee. That’s as close to a guarantee as you’ll find.

Shedeur Sanders squeaks into the first round, likely around the 20-25 range (in this case, Pittsburgh at 21).

Jaxson Dart either goes late on Day 1 or becomes the first player taken on Day 2 — but we’ll lean toward him being pick No. 31 or 32 — perhaps via trade — to sneak into that first-round club.

So while some years have five or even six quarterbacks go in the first round, 2025 probably caps at three.

