Cam Ward will be the most overrated NFL Draft pick of all time, according to GM

Everyone seems to know how the NFL Draft is going to kick off: Cam Ward is headed to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall. That part isn’t really up for debate anymore.

But here's the thing—just because a guy is the consensus top pick doesn't mean everybody is sold on him.

In fact, some folks around the league are puzzled by the hype. Ward has the traits—he’s athletic, has a strong arm, and can extend plays when everything breaks down. But that’s not the same as being a franchise-changing quarterback. That’s where the opinions start to split, and if you ask a few insiders, they’re not exactly holding back.

Not Everyone Is Buying the Cam Ward Hype

One AFC assistant coach, speaking anonymously, said that Ward might not even be a first-rounder in another year. He compared this draft class to the weaker 2022 quarterback group and said Ward is only going No. 1 because there aren’t any other great options.

Then there’s what ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported: at least one NFL team doesn’t have any of this year’s quarterbacks graded as first-round talents. Not one. That includes Ward, who one general manager said would’ve ranked seventh last year.

For reference, last year’s top six QBs were all taken in the first round, and the seventh—Spencer Rattler—didn’t go until the fifth. That’s a huge drop-off.

It’s not just a one-off opinion, either. Several people around the league are apparently scratching their heads at the idea that Ward is a can’t-miss prospect. Some believe he’s rising by default, not because he’s the best quarterback in a stacked field, but because he’s the best option in a year where nobody else is lighting up draft boards.

That’s not a knock on Ward’s talent. It's just a real look at how messy evaluations can get when desperation creeps into the decision-making process. Quarterback is the most important position in football, and when a team like the Titans needs one badly, it’s easy to convince yourself that your guy is the guy.

But what if he’s not?

What if Cam Ward turns out to be a product of hype more than performance? What if, a few years from now, we’re looking back at this pick and wondering what Tennessee was thinking?

Those are the questions being asked behind the scenes. And whether Ward proves everyone wrong or not, it’s clear not everyone in the NFL believes he's the surefire No. 1 quarterback people want him to be.

