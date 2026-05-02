Can 2026 be the year Wyoming kicks off its search for solid ground?

Just the other day I was talking about the lack of confidence I had in projecting Kansas State’s 2026 performance, as the circumstances impacting its potential are all over the place. To give the Wildcats credit where it’s due though, they had garnered a dependable reputation of strength by the time last season came around. I can’t even say that much about the wild card I wish to discuss today: the Wyoming Cowboys.

Throughout the last 15 years alone, we’ve seen the Cowboys finish with all kinds of records, ranging anywhere from 2-10 to 9-4, and whenever the winning/losing has found any consistency, it’s only lasted for a few seasons or so.

That brings us to now, where Jay Sawvel is looking on to his third season as head coach in Laramie, desperate to not just taste success after his 7-17 start, but prove the seemingly dead art of keeping it. Luckily for him, Wyoming has a 2026 schedule that, while difficult at times, has no business producing another negative record.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: the Cowboys face five opponents that finished 9-4 or better in 2025 (including the 12-1 NDSU Bison, as their “noob” status in the FBS is hardly a good reason to underestimate a team of their esteemed image). In addition, several of the foes that exited 2025 modestly will have the luxury of playing at home. Gotta admit, that’s a rough draw for a program spending so much of its time punching up.

But nonetheless, if we’re judging Wyoming as a team that would, obviously, be aiming to build momentum (or as one that’s remotely competent to begin with), then half of its slate is taken up by obstacles flawed enough to hurdle, like Northern Illinois, Air Force and UTEP.

As a result, concluding this regular season with a record of, say, 6-6 is a goal the Cowboys could both practically shoot for and prove sizable growth by reaching.

It’s not much, but for a team in their current shape, it sets an attractive rebirth into motion, one that could ultimately guide them back to significance—and keep them there.