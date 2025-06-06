Can hidden gem Demond Williams Jr. propel Washington in the Big Ten?

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, the Big 10 has several teams that can believe they have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Illinois, and a few other programs are all garnering buzz for the upcoming season. The Big 10 program that isn't getting nearly enough attention are the Washington Huskies.

After Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, the team took an obvious step back going after losing their core from the National Championship runner up. Jedd Fisch came in from Arizona and led the team to a 6-7 record but, in a disappointing season, the Huskies found their next star quarterback.

Demond Williams Jr appeared in every game for the Huskies but, didn't take over the starting job until after the UCLA game in Week 11. On the season, Williams was impressive completing 78.1% of his 105 passes for 944 yards and 8 touchdowns with just 1 interception while rushing for 282 yards and 2 touchdowns.

If Demond Williams Jr can take the next step in his development, the Huskies may have one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 10. Williams' dual threat ability gives him the chance to help make up for some of the other deficiencies the Huskies may have elevating this groups celling.

The Huskies also return some of their top weapons around Williams which will allow the offense to continue taking strides. Jonah Coleman returns at running back after rushing for over 1,000 yards last season which takes pressure off of the quarterback. Denzel Boston returns after finishing 2nd on the team in yards and has the ability to put up massive numbers as he's the clear top target.

The determining factor for the offense this season will be whether or not the offensive line is able to continue developing as they struggled last season. The Huskies allowed 39 sacks which will need to come down while allowing the team to pick up 4.0 yards per carry in the rushing attack.

On defense, the Huskies clearly needed to bring in talent this offseason and Jedd Fisch used the transfer portal to elevate this group. Tacario Davis headlines the transfer class as the Huskies bring in one of the best cornerbacks in the Country. Xe'ree Alexander transfers in to be the man in the middle for the Huskies.

The biggest question with this team is where the pass rush production will come from as the Huskies lack proven pass rushers. Russell Davis returns as the leader in sacks after recording just 3 sacks last season. If the Huskies are able to pressure the quarterback more often this season, they'll be dangerous with their group in the secondary but, that's a major leap to take.

Nonetheless, the Washington Huskies have an offense capable of lighting up the scoreboard in the Big 10 after one down season moving Conferences. Whether the defense is able to do its part is a massive question but, if the group can improve the Huskies will be dangerous every week. The schedule does favor Washington especially if the Playoff expands as they'll only face 4 true College Football Playoff contenders.

More Washington Huskies News: