Can Jim Mora make a quick impact at Colorado State?

If you were a follower of Colorado State football 25-30 years ago, you’re surely ashamed of what the Rams have done for you lately, having just one bowl appearance under their belt since 2017 and going 2-10 in 2025.

It’s not all bad though, as Jim Mora has since graced Fort Collins with his presence after making some magic happen for the UConn Huskies, another team that had long felt obsolete. Now if he can turn those guys around, no miracle-working is off the table, but how soon the work will pay off is a harder question to answer…or at least you’d think.

In CSU’s case, immediate promise isn't even close to a sketchy topic, as there’s virtually nowhere to go but up after losing 10 games (most of which were beatdowns, by the way). The upcoming schedule, however, is what really turns my head, since it doesn’t exactly kill the hopeful vibes either.

The Rams have staggering means of success for a team in their condition

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the majority—yes, the majority—of Colorado State’s 2026 games are relatively mild, to the point where I can’t rule out the idea of the Rams entering a bowl with a winning record.

Wyoming, Southern Utah, UTSA, Oregon State, Texas State (twice), Utah State, a Washington State that can’t keep a head coach for more than 15 minutes? In what world is any of that synonymous with “demise,” especially when a proven man like Mora is calling the shots?

As for the four squads left out of that list (BYU, San Diego State, Boise State and Fresno State), three take on the Rams in Fort Collins (everyone but the Bulldogs), and only one of them looks truly "unbeatable" based on 2025 form (BYU).

Allowing some room for error and perhaps one upset win, I’d lock in CSU’s realistic ceiling at somewhere around 8-4. In other words, not only is another 2-10 meltdown not in the cards, but Colorado State just might end up being the highest-climbing menace in the new Pac-12. How’s that for new beginnings?