Can Ohio State Repeat? Early 2025 Top-25 College Football Rankings After National Title

The 2024 college football season is officially in the books, which means it's time to turn the page and start looking ahead to 2025.

With the national championship wrapped up, the countdown to next season is already underway. There's a long offseason ahead, but that doesn't stop fans from speculating about which teams will rise, fall, or surprise everyone next year.

Now that the season is officially over and we've seen the majority of players land in the Transfer Portal, let's take a look at our updated way-too-early Top-25 college football rankings for 2025.

Way-Too-Early Top-25 Rankings After Ohio State Wins National Championship

1. Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning takes over, and Texas has the pieces — especially with the return of their leading rushers — to make another deep playoff run

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes have talent but face key questions at quarterback and running back. Will Quinshon Judkins return? That's the big question.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman has the Irish trending in the right direction. Even without Riley Leonard, Notre Dame returns a loaded backfield led by Jeremiyah Love, and their offensive line remains one of the best in the country. Their defense, anchored by rising star Benjamin Morrison, should keep them in every game.

4. Clemson Tigers

Dabo Swinney's team is bringing back almost everyone, making them the clear ACC favorites. Cade Klubnik is going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation and he has one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country.

5. Penn State Nittany Lions

The entire Penn State backfield, led by Drew Allar, returns. Despite losing Abdul Carter to the NFL, the core defense remains intact.

6. Georgia Bulldogs

Despite having one of the most talented rosters in the nation, Georgia has been hit hard by the transfer portal, losing key players on both sides of the ball, and that's why we've got them a little lower than previously thought. Still, Kirby Smart is the best coach in the country and he'll have the Bulldogs ready to compete for a CFP berth.

7. Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore steps in at quarterback, and with a talented supporting cast, the Ducks should remain in the national conversation.

8. BYU Cougars

With Jake Retzlaff and a deep defense, the Cougars could be the favorite to win the Big 12 in 2025. BYU has far too much experience to not be a legitimate force next season.

9. SMU Mustangs

Kevin Jennings returns, and despite a tough loss to Penn State, the Mustangs have what it takes to remain a top team in the ACC.

10. Tennessee Volunteers

Nico Iamaleava is set to take the reins for another season, but the Vols need to reload after losing key playmakers. The potential is there for another strong year.

11. Florida Gators

Billy Napier has turned things around, and with DJ Lagway leading the offense, Florida has serious momentum heading into 2025.

12. South Carolina Gamecocks

LaNorris Sellers is the key to the Gamecocks' success. If he can develop his passing game, South Carolina could be an SEC dark horse. The Gamecocks have been one of the most active teams in the country in the Transfer Portal, so it will be interesting to see if those pieces pay off for them or not.

13. LSU Tigers

Garrett Nussmeier is back, and Brian Kelly is under pressure to deliver. LSU has hit the transfer portal hard, making them a fascinating team to watch.

14. Iowa State Cyclones

With Rocco Becht and a strong backfield duo returning, Matt Campbell's squad could finally be ready for a breakthrough in the Big 12.

15. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan's outlook is all over the place. Bryce Underwood brings hope, but questions remain about the supporting cast and whether they can avoid an 8-4 type season.

16. Indiana Hoosiers

The Hoosiers have a new quarterback in Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza, and despite losing Kurtis Rourke, they have the talent to stay competitive.

17. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Haynes King returns for another year, and the Yellow Jackets are keeping their key coordinators. Georgia Tech could be a surprise contender in the ACC.

18. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tide are facing a major reset after significant portal losses and the departure of Jalen Milroe. Kalen DeBoer will have to find answers at quarterback to keep Alabama in the playoff conversation.

19. Arizona State Sun Devils

Losing Cam Skattebo hurts, but with Sam Leavitt returning and a solid core of players, the Sun Devils could be a sleeper team in the Big 12.

20. Illinois Fighting Illini

Brett Bielema's squad is bringing back a ton of talent, and this could be his most experienced team yet. With key players returning on both sides of the ball, the Illini are primed to make some noise in the Big Ten. Their offensive line remains one of the most experienced in the conference, and quarterback Luke Altmyer has shown flashes of brilliance that could lead to a breakout season.

21. Texas A&M Aggies

With Marcel Reed returning and Mike Elko heading into his second year, the Aggies are looking to build on their 8-5 finish and climb the SEC ranks.

22. Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin's squad has reloaded through the transfer portal, bringing in key pieces to keep them competitive in the SEC. It's the same story, just another year for Ole Miss.

23. Miami Hurricanes

Carson Beck has transferred in, and with a new defensive coordinator in Corey Hetherman, the Hurricanes have a shot to turn things around. The talent is there, but they need to prove it on the field.

24. Kansas State Wildcats

Avery Johnson is back under center, and Kansas State's defense will have another year of experience. If the Wildcats can put it all together, they could challenge for a Big 12 title.

25. Louisville Cardinals

The Cardinals landed USC transfer quarterback Miller Moss, and with key returners like Caullin Lacy and T.J. McWilliams, Louisville is poised to make noise in the ACC under Jeff Brohm.

Other college football teams to watch

Auburn Tigers

Syracuse Orange

UNLV Rebels

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Kansas Jayhawks

Baylor Bears

Duke Blue Devils

