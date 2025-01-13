Way, Way-too-early Top-25 college football rankings for 2025 season

The 2024 college football season isn't completely over yet, but that still doesn't mean we don't have fans already counting down the days until August.

Unless you're a Notre Dame or Ohio State fan, the next time you see your team playing a meaningful game will be eight months from now — and a lot can happen between now and then.

However, as we all look forward to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish in just a few days, here's a look at our way, way-too-early top-25 for the 2025 season.

Way, Way-Too-Early Top-25 for the 2025 College Football Season

25. UNLV Rebels

UNLV is the early favorite for the Group of 5 spot heading into 2025. The Rebels will have a new coach in Dan Mullen, but with the talent they have returning led by Virginia transfer Anthony Colandrea, there's no reason to believe that the Rebels can't run the table or at the very least be 11-1 with a chacne to be the Group of 5's bid for the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2025.

24. Louisville Cardinals

Louisville brings in USC quarterback Miller Moss to its roster and the Cardinals have the makings of a team that will absolutely be a Top-25 contender next season. Caullin Lacy is back and they brought in T.J. McWilliams as a transfer from Minnesota. Louisville figures to be one of the legitiimate contenders in the ACC next season with Jeff Brohm continuing to build that program.

23. Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State returns Avery Johnson for another season and there are reasons to believe another season of experience for that defense is enough for the Wildcats to make a run at the Big 12. They're always in the mix, the question is if they'll have enough to get back there and get the job done.

22. Miami Hurricanes

Miami doesn't have Cam Ward or Xavier Restrepo anymore. The Hurricanes still have some playmakers and they reportedly paid big money to bring in Carson Beck. With a new defensive coordinator in Corey Hetherman (former Minnesota DC) there is hope that the Hurricanes can turn it around, but they have to prove it on the field, where they'll get a relatively favorable schedule even by ACC standards.

21. Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M brings back a ton of experience and Marcel Reed. Mike Elko now has Year 1 under his belt — a season that finished 8-5 overall — and the Aggies have brought in some nice pieces from the portal thus far. If Reed develops this offseason, there are reasons to believe Texas A&M could be dangerous and much higher than this No. 21 ranking.

20. Ole Miss Rebels

Just like every season, Ole Miss lost a lot to the portal and they also gained a lot through the portal. The Rebels have one of the top portal classes in the country, but they're also replacing Jaxson Dart and Lane Kiffin will have to get that question answered if the Rebels are believed to be an actual contender in the SEC in 2025.

19. Arizona State Sun Devils

How good is Arizona State without Cam Skattebo? That's the question. Sam Leavitt is returning and there are plenty of reasons to believe that this team will be talented, but are they good enough to compete with BYU and a couple of the other contenders in the Big 12? Only time will tell.

18. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech lost Eric Singleton to the portal, yes, but have you looked at who they're returning? Haynes King has another year of eligibility and he'll be surrounded by playmakers, led by Jamal Haynes. The Yellow Jackets return both coordinators and there is plenty of reason to be excited in Atlanta heading into 2025.

17. Indiana Hoosiers

Kurtis Rourke won't be back, but Indiana has plenty of playmakers on both the offensive and the defensive side of the ball to still be in the mix next season. Curt Cignetti will have his work cut out for him heading into 2025, but the Hoosiers — now led by Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza — can still be a team that competes with potential upside, especially if he can keep his coordinators intact.

16. Alabama Crimson Tide

Kalen DeBoer lost a ton of players to the portal and his No. 1 priority this offseason is going to be replacing Jalen Milore. Does he go with a freshman Keelon Russell or the experienced Ty Simpson? Could Austin Mack somehow get involved? Alabama has options in terms of talent, but there are a lot of questions heading into 2025, many more than some might realize.

15. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan is one of the most volatile teams in the country. The Wolverines could very well be a top-5 caliber team. They could also finish 8-4. Bryce Underwood and a massive amount of NIL money has Michigan fans optimistic, but that offense needed much more than a dynamic quarterback to compete in 2024. It will be interesting to see if it's enough this time around.

14. Iowa State Cyclones

Matt Campbell brings back an experienced roster and this may be the year that Iowa State is ready to make a run at the Big 12. QB Rocco Becht is back and he'll have a dynamic backfield to work with as both Carson Hansen and Abu Sama return.

13. LSU Tigers

LSU doesn't just return Garrett Nusmeier; There is reason for optimism in Baton Rouge because of the massive additions they've brought in through the portal. Brian Kelly could be on his last leg in LSU this season, so you've got to believe they'll get the very best version of him in 2025. Will it be good enough? Only time will.

12. South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina has a lot of reasons to be excited about next season. The Gamecocks will be led by LaNorris Sellers and they've also retained the vast majority of their roster. Sellers needs to learn to throw the football and another year of progression should have him set up to do so. If he can become at least a threat in the passing game, the Gamecocks can compete at the top of the SEC in 2025.

11. Florida Gators

DJ Lagway is returning and Florida has a ton of momentum. Just when you think that Billy Napier was dead in the water, he turned things around and now the Gators are flying high heading into next season.

10. Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee finished right around No. 9 in the nation in 2024, and that's around where the Vols should start in 2025. They bring back Nico Iamaleava, but lose Dylan Sampson and a whole host of other playmakers. Josh Heupel has recruited well, but Tennessee has yet to make a huge splash in the portal as of yet.

9. SMU Mustangs

SMU finished as a Top-10 in the country last year and the Mustangs have reason to be excited about Year 2 in the ACC, as well. Kevin Jennings returns and, say what you want about the mistakes in the Penn State game, he's an explosive and dynamic player. He was young and on the biggest stage, and fell short. Now, he has an entire offseason to develop. Rhett Lashlee has something cooking in SMU and the Mustangs may once again compete at the top of the ACC.

8. BYU Cougars

BYU brings back QB Jake Retzlaff, RB LJ Martin, and WR Chase Roberts. They also have one of the deepest defenses that we've seen in quite some time for the program. The Cougars finished 2024 with an 11-2 record and there's no reason to believe that they won't be one of the favorites to win the Big 12 Championship this year with a more seasoned — and, as always veteran — team under Kalani Sitake.

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

Drew Allar is back and while Penn State fans might be a little salty still following his performance against Notre Dame, there is reason to be optimistic about this upcoming season. The Nittany Lions will lose Abdul Carter to the NFL, but the core of the defense outside of him will be back.

6. Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore has a chance to be every bit as good as Dillon Gabriel this season. If that's true — and you look at the weapons around him — Oregon will be right back in the fold next season. The Ducks lose some key pieces off the defense, including Derrick Harmon and Jordan Burch, but there is still talent in the program.

5. Clemson Tigers

When we talk about a team that returns everyone, that's exactly how you would describe Clemson. Cade Klubnik, Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco, T.J. Moore, Peter Woods, T.J. Parker, four starting offensive linemen, and many more are back.

Clemson suffered nearly no attrition to the Transfer Portal and Dabo Swinney brought in a major piece in EDGE Will Heldt. At the time of this writing, the biggest question surrounding Clemson is who Swinney will hire as his new Defensive Coordinator. If the Tigers can improve just marginally on defense, they're the clear favorite to win the ACC and get back to the College Football Playoff.

4. Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia lost some talent to the portal and NFL Draft, there's no way around that. The Bulldogs also lost starting quarterback Carson Beck to the portal after he received a deal from Miami to come back for his final year of eligibility. However, Georgia still has one of the best coaches in the nation and a depth chart full of 5-stars to pull from — even after suffering a double-digit amount of losses to the portal.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame may not have Riley Leonard for another year, but they do have a guy named Jeremiyah Love. With a favorable schedule and the program rolling in the right direction under Marcus Freeman, look for the Irish to have yet another successful season.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

The big question here: What does Quinshon Judkins do? If he goes pro, that's going to be a big loss for Ohio State as they break in a new quarterback. Sure, Devin Brown and Julian Sayin have talent, but you're still taking about plugging them in with a new offense with mostly new weapons, outside of Jeremiah Smith. However, the talent and depth of Ohio State still has the Buckeyes lined up for another run.

1. Texas Longhorns

Texas rounds out our way, way-too-early Top-25 rankings as the No. 1 team in the nation to start the year. The Longhorns had a deep playoff run under Steve Sarkisian and there is reason to believe that the offense will be more explosive next season with Arch Manning at quarterback, coupled with players like Quintrevion Wisner, Jadyon Blue, and DeAndre Moore Jr., assuming they choose to return.

While Texas still has some questions with who might go pro and who might stay, there is still reason to believe that the core of this team is going to be very good next season.

