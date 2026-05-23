Can Ryan Silverfield, Arkansas silence their doubters in 2026?

Of all the shifts that headlined college football’s latest wave of coaching changes, Ryan Silverfield to Arkansas was one of the poorest-received, and honestly? I get it. The guy has zero experience at a job anywhere near the size of this one, and the Razorbacks just ripped off one of their worst seasons in program history.

These optics lead me to believe that the bar is basically on the floor as the Hogs charge into their 2026 campaign, with it likely not taking much from Silverfield to wow the people of Fayetteville in his first impression—yet for the sake of conversation, just how much should be desired? If I had made the hire, my hope would be a bowl berth.

But while that answers one question, it raises another, harder one: exactly how realistic of a hope is that? By the looks of the calendar, I’d say more realistic than you think, and that’s despite it only having two of what I would call “sure wins” (North Alabama and Tulsa).

The 10 games that leave craters in the Arkansas success plan include at Utah, Georgia, at Texas A&M, Tennessee, at Vanderbilt, Missouri, at Auburn, South Carolina, at Texas, and LSU. Quite a gauntlet, but the harder you think about it (and you do have to think mighty hard), the more upset potential you begin to make out.

Take a deep breath for this one…we have Utah undergoing a change at head coach, Georgia playing in Fayetteville right before a month-long stretch with no breathers whatsoever, Texas A&M being confirmed overrated to end last season and now having to endure the Razorbacks in a terrible spot on its slate, Tennessee falling to Arkansas its last time in Fayetteville while also being a disappointment in 2025 with five losses, Vanderbilt being almost guaranteed to worsen after the loss of star quarterback Diego Pavia, Mizzou (another five-losser from last year) going on the road with both it and Arkansas rested from a bye, Auburn under a first-year head coach and already known for sucking these days, South Carolina on the road with its infamous inconsistency, Texas dealing with a Hogs squad that’s been wedged between a pair of terrible away games, and LSU moseying into Razorback territory with—of course—a new head coach. Whew.

To summarize, whether it be due to other coaching changes, the benefit of a home environment, or receiving prime “trap game” placement on multiple schedules, it seems like the Razorbacks will be trudging through their flame-engulfed 2026 path with a water bottle in their hands. In other words, there’s a lot to overcome, but they have just enough in their corner to combat at least some of it.

Though even with all of that on your side, earning a bowl bid would both require a heaping spoonful of grit, and show insane growth for a newbie as doubted as Silverfield. So will it be done? Probably not, but can it be done? Certainly, and I have to imagine that the belief alone will suffice for those who haven't forgotten the piercing sting of 2025.