CBS extends its Pac-12 partnership, believing there's still value in the brand

As the College Football landscape has changed, while many have been helped significantly, others have suffered the most. As Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Washington fled to the Big 10, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah left for the Big 12, and Stanford and California departed to the ACC, the Pac 12 Conference was left for dead.

Washington State and Oregon State were the only programs to stick around which gave the Conference a slight chance to stay alive. Last Summer, the Pac 12 found itself a future poaching several schools from the Mountain West to once again give itself a future rather than going extinct. As it looks to build out a full conference, the rumored next program to join the Pac 12 is Texas State which would give the Conference access to a key market.

As the Pac 12 appears to be restoring itself to a respectable level in College Football, it's television partner is taking notice. CBS Sports and the Pac 12 announced they'll be extending it's partnership on Monday starting with the 2025 football season, continuing with the new launch in 2026 and running through the 2030-2031 season.

CBS Sports and the @pac12 have extended their partnership which is set to begin with the 2025 football season. The extension will continue with the new Pac-12’s launch ahead of the 2026-27 season and carry through the 2030-31 season.



Release: https://t.co/FgZvEpNaRx pic.twitter.com/X9Z8O65QPu — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) June 23, 2025

The announcement truly speaks to how incredible it is that the Pac 12 was able to hold off being killed off and being able to rebuild on the fly. The Conference not losing it's final two programs was shocking as any Conference picking up Oregon State and Washington State could've fully eliminated the Pac 12.

While the rebuild has been incredible, the Pac 12 will likely need to continue it's expansion especially to add bigger brands. The Pac 12 will need to eventually pick up some marquee programs like it did landing Gonzaga as a Basketball only addition. On the football side, the Conference needs a big ticket program which will be a tough task but, the Pac 12 has shown everyone not to rule them out.

