Chaotic end to first-half in Alabama vs. South Carolina brings the Gamecocks within 2
By Sam Fariss
With just over four minutes remaining in the first half, the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide had a 14-0 lead over the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks. However, complete chaos unfolded over the last few moments in the first half of the SEC matchup.
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw a dime to wideout Mazeo Bennett Jr. for a 36-yard touchdown to get the Gamecocks on the board and the game only got weirder from that moment on.
On Alabama's first play of its next drive, Jalen Milroe threw the ball short of the line-of-scrimmage before he was sacked by South Carolina's Kyle Kennard. It was called for intentional grounding and a safety. Just like that, South Carolina was only trailing by 5 points.
SC had the ball back and was moving down the field until the third play of the drive when Sellers fumbled the ball and it was recovered by the Crimson Tide defense.
Bama had a chance to head into the locker rooms with all of the momentum. However, the usually unflappable quarterback Jalen Milroe threw an interception directly to defensive back Jalon Kilgore who ran it back it for nine yards.
With just 1 second remaining in the half, South Carolina's kicker Alex Herrera nailed the 37-yard field goal attempt and the Gamecocks were within 2 points of the Crimson Tide.
Ending of 2nd quarter – Alabama vs. South Carolina
- 1:37 – South Carolina TD
- 1:28 – Safety on Jalen Milroe
- 0:48 – LaNorris Sellers fumble
- 0:01 – Jalen Milroe interception
- 0:00 – South Carolina FG
The two teams headed into halftime with the game sitting at 14-12 score. Alabama was looking to bounce back from the shocking loss to Vanderbilt while South Carolina was fighting to keep its record above .500.