The world erupts as Vanderbilt takes down the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide
By Sam Fariss
Despite the best efforts by Kalen DeBoer, Jalen Milroe, Ryan Williams, and the entire Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 1 team in the country has fallen. In Week 6, the Vanderbilt Commodores hosted the Tide and took down the top-ranked Alabama squad.
In a game that went against all odds, Diego Pavia led his Commodores to the upset win of the season as Vanderbilt improved to 3-2 and handed 'Bama its first loss of the year.
For the first time since 1984, Vanderbilt beat Alabama. For the first time since 1976, Vanderbilt beat Alabama at home. For the first time ever, Vanderbilt took down the AP No. 1 team. A historic night and a historic win, Vanderbilt was on top of the world.
The hero of the game was undeniably Pavia, the Vanderbilt quarterback was nearly perfect agains the No. 1 team in the nation as he completed 16 of 20 pass attempts for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air.
The Commodores' defense stood strong against the top team in the country, holding Alabama to 396 total yards of offense and picking off Crimson Tide quarterback Milroe for a pick six.
By halftime, fans across the country were crossing their fingers as Vanderbilt held a 23-14 lead over Alabama. At the end of the third quarter, fans couldn't believe their eyes as Alabama caught up by seven points but the Commodores still held on to a 2-point lead. At the end of the game, fans exploded on social media as the Crimson Tide fall.
Even college football accounts shared their shock and awe about what had just taken place in the SEC matchup.
Next week, the Commodores take on the Kentucky Wildcats, who recently bested the Ole Miss Rebels, and the Crimson Tide will host the South Carolina Gamecocks, who nearly took down LSU.