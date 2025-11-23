Charles Huff: The next face of CFB’s coaching carousel

This year has given us a wild season of college football, whether it be through ranked teams getting upset on a weekly basis or—yes—the number of HC vacancies being on a strangely rapid rise.

There’s several names that have been relentlessly tossed around as everyone scrambles to find each open job’s perfect fit, but one that hasn’t been is Charles Huff.

Huff is currently the head coach at Southern Mississippi, and to say that he took over the program in its darkest hour is in no way an exaggeration, as he took the reins when the Golden Eagles were fresh off of their 1-11 campaign from 2024.

When taking over a team at such a low, fans don’t ask for much; just get their boys to four wins and no one will bat an eye. Huff has done much more than that though, as USM stands tall with a jaw-dropping seven wins today, which already ties the most it’s had in a regular season since 2017.

That means that Charles Huff hasn’t just given Southern Miss fans more to smile about, but appears to have completely renovated the program’s standard overnight, and that’s after spending time under both James Franklin and Nick Saban, along with having a successful stint as the head coach of the Marshall Thundering Herd.

So with a mere glance at this guy, you’re seeing someone who is proven, well-taught, but again, largely unnoticed—making for a mysterious (and ridiculous) snub. Unless there’s something I’m missing, we will soon be long overdue for his domination of coach-searching storylines from all across the nation.