Chris Henry Jr. Update: Ryan Day and Ohio State won't go down without a fight

The final day of the Early Signing Period has arrived and all eyes are on 5-star Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. He's yet to sign, but all signs are pointing to this being a battle between the Buckeyes and Oregon.

Ohio State football projected to get bad news on 5-star Chris Henry Jr.

Henry is yet to decommit from Ohio State, but multiple predictions came in on Thursday for Oregon to pull off a historic flip. Will that end up being the case? This is something Ryan Day and Ohio State are hoping to avoid, but there's no question that Brian Hartline taking the USF job has impacted things.

However, Day and Co. aren't giving up on the nation's No. 1 wideout. Nope, not even close. Per a report from Rivals, Day reached out to Henry earlier this week and reminded him of all the success that Ohio State has had in developing wideouts. It was also reported that Day was going to call Henry again on Thursday night. Will it be enough to keep the speedster on board?

If Chris Henry Jr. is a first-round talent, he will go in the first-round regardless of where he plays. https://t.co/W5xgkGygYp — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) December 5, 2025

Ohio State and Oregon are battling it out for 5-star WR Chris Henry Jr.

Henry first committed to the Buckeyes in July 2023, but Oregon never stopped recruiting him. Dan Lanning is now putting on the full-court press, while Day is working his magic too in reminding Henry why he gave the Buckeyes his verbal in the first place.

On top of that, Jeremiah Smith sent a last-minute plea to Henry earlier this week as well. Will it work? That remains to be seen, but we should get an answer to where he'll be playing at the next level by the end of the day. This of course is not an easy call for him.

Henry made it clear that the coaching change at Ohio State was unexpected and it now has him trying to figure out what's best for his future. This has opened the door for Lanning to make a push himself, though it should be noted that Oregon OC Will Stein is off to Kentucky.

On Thursday, it felt like Oregon was in the driver's seat, but Henry remains unsigned. This means Ohio State still has a shot to get him to Columbus, but fans remain quite nervous they're going to miss out on him. It'd be a bummer for the Buckeyes if that happens, but Day could look to the portal for receiver help this winter instead if need be.