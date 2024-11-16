Clemson fans don't care they won, drag Dabo Swinney and call for changes
Dabo Swinney has some decisions to make, even after the Clemson Tigers finished with a thrilling 24-20 win over the Pitt Panthers on Saturday.
The last few years have not been up to the standard set by Dabo Swinney as far as the Clemson football program is concerned. The Tigers have won just one ACC Championship in the last three seasons, and they are behind the eight ball in terms of getting back to Charlotte this season.
For Clemson to keep its slight ACC Championship hopes alive, the Tigers needed to win at Pittsburgh on Saturday and they did just about everything they could to meltdown and lose. After leading 17-7 at halftime, Clemson's offense did next to nothing the rest of the way until late in the fourth quarter.
The defense, on the other hand, melted down in front of the eyes of fans everywhere. Pitt ended up scoring 13-straight, with a Ben Sauls field goal giving the Panthers a 20-17 lead with just 1:36 remaining.
However, Clemson's offense finally came back to life and answered. QB Cade Klubnik hit Antonio Williams for an 18-yard reception and then came back with a 50-yard scamper for a touchdown. The defense held, and Clemson escaped Pittsburgh with a 24-20 win, finishing the ACC season with a 7-1 record.
Fans didn't care, though. Many Clemson fans called for coaching changes and major program shifts both during and after the game.
Clemson fans don't want to see Dabo Swinney leave, it's understandable that they want to see sweeping changes.
It's clearly not working the way that many want down in Clemson, and that can be seen by a concerted call to fire coaches, like Defensive Coordinator Wes Goodwin and WRs Coach Tyler Grisham. In addition, there's a call for Clemson to use the Transfer Portal to grab more depth.
The Tigers were without their starting left tackle Tristan Leigh, starting left guard, Marcus Tate, and starting linebacker Wade Woodaz. Their backup left tackle, freshman Elyjah Thurmon, was injured on the first play of the game, which caused even more shifting up-front.
What will Dabo Swinney's response be this offseason? That may all depend on how the rest of this season goes. The Tigers still have a game with The Citadel next weekend before the in-state rivalry game with South Carolina. If a miracle happens, they could still make it to the ACC Championship and have a chance at the College Football Playoff.
However, right now, it would seem obvious that there are going to be some major program shifts this offseason from Dabo Swinney.