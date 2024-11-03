Clemson fans trash their own field in embarrassing Louisville game
For the third-straight week, we've now seen student sections throw water bottles on the field. It all started with Texas Longhorns students and fans throw water bottles on the field after a poor pass-interference call went against their team in what would be a loss to Georgia.
Ultimately, the SEC officiating crew overturned the call, but the conference followed up with some hefty penalties against the University of Texas including a $250,000 fine and the threat of suspending alcohol sales at games if the behavior wasn't addressed.
The next week, Ohio State fans followed up by throwing bottles on their own field after a targeting call went against LB Arvell Reese. Now, the Clemson student section has joined in on the action, though their frustration might as well have been directed at their own team, who were embarrassed on Saturday night.
Clemson, down 26-14 with 6:00 remaining the fourth quarter, elected to kick an onside kick and it looked as if Ronan Hanafin of Clemson had recovered. However, at the bottom of the pile, Louisville pulled the ball away and that essentially put the game on ice. After review, the call on the field stood and the Cardinals went on to punch in a touchdown there.
Clemson cheerleaders and staff members quickly picked up the trash, which came from the student section, but it's an unsettling trend that has now been seen at three-straight weeks of games.
For Clemson, the Tigers have now essentially been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention. They still have a small shot if they were to win-out and SMU or Miami were to lose one of their remaining conference games, though tiebreakers may not favor the Tigers.
Regaradless, it was an embarrassing showing all around for Clemson. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had two weeks to prepare and they fell flat on their face, right in front of their home fans.
We'll have more on this one here on Saturday Blitz.